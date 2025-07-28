Deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, chairperson of the commission of inquiry probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system, will brief the media on Monday.
The formation of the inquiry comes after KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi accused some senior law enforcement officials, including police minister Senzo Mchunu, of malfeasance.
This prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to place Mchunu on special leave and appoint Madlanga to investigates the allegations.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Madlanga briefs media on commission into criminality in justice system
Courtesy of SABC
