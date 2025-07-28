Politics

WATCH | Madlanga briefs media on commission into criminality in justice system

28 July 2025 - 16:00 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

Deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, chairperson of the commission of inquiry probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system, will brief the media on Monday.

The formation of the inquiry comes after KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi accused some senior law enforcement officials, including police minister Senzo Mchunu, of malfeasance.

This prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to place Mchunu on special leave and appoint Madlanga to investigates the allegations.

TimesLIVE

