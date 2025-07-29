He said the infections include antibiotic-resistant ones which are difficult to treat and could be life-threatening.
“These are known as nosocomial infections which develop during a hospital stay when patients get an infection other than what they were admitted for. Nosocomial infections are more likely in the higher-level hospitals because they have more complex cases with long hospital stays, do more invasive procedures and use more antibiotics,” said Bloom.
He said the department blamed staff shortages, overcrowding, inadequate hand hygiene facilities, broken equipment and frequent stockouts of essential cleaning materials such as soaps and disposable paper towels.
Linen shortages are also blamed, as this forces patients to reuse bedding and pyjamas for long periods, and surgical patients are at higher risk due to the inability to provide clean linen pre- and post-operatively.
Bloom said he is concerned many patients are getting infections that could easily be avoided with basic improvements such as proper cleaning and adequate linen.
Others facilities with a concerning number of hospital-acquired infections include:
- Edenvale Hospital — 407 from 5,166 admissions;
- Kalafong Hospital — 554 from 8,952 admissions;
- Tembisa Hospital — 596 from 13,116 admissions;
- Rahima Moosa Hospital — 217 from 4,320 admissions;
- Leratong Hospital — 365 from 1,026 admissions; and
- Pholosong Hospital — 249 from 5,796 admissions.
SowetanLIVE
DA sounds alarm on hospital infection crisis in Gauteng
More than 7,700 patients suffered nosocomial infections due to poor hygiene in public health facilities, says DA health spokesperson Jack Bloom
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
More than 7,700 patients suffered hospital-acquired infections from last year due to poor hygienic conditions in public hospitals in Gauteng.
This is according to DA spokesperson for health Jack Bloom based on responses he recently received from the health MEC in the legislature.
Bloom said the worst facility is Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, where 1,473 out of 12,940 patients experienced nosocomial infections, meaning one in every 10 patients were infected.
At Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, there were 1,796 infections from 31,950 admissions.
He said the infections include antibiotic-resistant ones which are difficult to treat and could be life-threatening.
“These are known as nosocomial infections which develop during a hospital stay when patients get an infection other than what they were admitted for. Nosocomial infections are more likely in the higher-level hospitals because they have more complex cases with long hospital stays, do more invasive procedures and use more antibiotics,” said Bloom.
He said the department blamed staff shortages, overcrowding, inadequate hand hygiene facilities, broken equipment and frequent stockouts of essential cleaning materials such as soaps and disposable paper towels.
Linen shortages are also blamed, as this forces patients to reuse bedding and pyjamas for long periods, and surgical patients are at higher risk due to the inability to provide clean linen pre- and post-operatively.
Bloom said he is concerned many patients are getting infections that could easily be avoided with basic improvements such as proper cleaning and adequate linen.
Others facilities with a concerning number of hospital-acquired infections include:
SowetanLIVE
READ MORE:
Government considering providing vaccine to protect babies from respiratory syncytial virus
Why most people in SA can’t get the shingles vaccine
‘Interval birth’: Expert describes rare case of twins born weeks apart
Unhygienic conditions at Helen Joseph Hospital laid bare as health officials promise action
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos