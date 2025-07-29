Ncengwa, a self-confessed hitman, was sentenced on July 7 for Magaqa's murder in 2017. He was handed:
Ex-Umzimkhulu official rearrested for Magaqa's murder to apply for bail
Former Umzimkhulu municipal manager Zweliphansi Stanley Skhosana appeared briefly in the Umzimkhulu magistrate's court on Tuesday in connection with the murder of former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa.
Skhosana, 55, believed to be one of the masterminds in Magaqa's murder, was arrested on Monday in Malvern, Durban.
His case was postponed to Friday for the defence to appoint counsel for a bail application. He was reminded.
Skhosana appeared on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, possession of a prohibited firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and defeating the administration of justice.
He was previously arrested in 2018 with the late mayor of the Harry Gwala district municipality Mluleki Ndobe, businessman Mbulelo Mpofana, former police officers Sbonelo Myeza and Mlungisi Ncalane, and Sibusiso Ncengwa.
Ndobe and Skhosana are believed to be the masterminds who allegedly ordered a hit on Magaqa. However, charges were withdrawn against them in 2019 due to insufficient evidence.
Former municipal manager arrested for Sindiso Magaqa's killing
