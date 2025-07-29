“The estimated budget for the commission over six months is R147.9m.”
SowetanLIVE
Madlanga commission to cost taxpayers R147.9m over six months
Image: VELI NHLAPO
The commission of inquiry into allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system is expected to cost taxpayers about R147.9m over six months.
Justice and constitutional development ministry spokesperson Terrence Manase said due to the timeframes involved, the department had applied to the National Treasury for a deviation from standard procurement processes for the Madlanga commission and was awaiting feedback.
“We confirm the justice and constitutional development department is responsible for the procurement process for services for the commission in consultation with the commission chairperson and secretary,” Manase said.
“The estimated budget for the commission over six months is R147.9m.”
On Monday the commission chairperson, acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, said work had started and they were treating the matter with urgency.
The commission is set to begin in August, with the first interim report to be submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa within the first three months.
Madlanga said the inquiry would sit in Gauteng at a soon-to-be-announced venue, as the commission was still procuring premises.
The commission comes after serious allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that police minister Senzo Mchunu and deputy police commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya worked in cahoots with criminals.
Mchunu and Sibiya have since been placed on “leave of absence”.
Mkhwanazi alleged Mchunu and Sibiya were connected to criminals who run a drug syndicate from Gauteng and they were influenced by criminals to disband the political killings task team which was doing a good job.
The commission will also probe:
