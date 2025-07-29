Politics

Madlanga commission to cost taxpayers R147.9m over six months

29 July 2025 - 16:29
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Chairperson of the commission acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga addressed members of the media.
Chairperson of the commission acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga addressed members of the media.
Image: VELI NHLAPO

The commission of inquiry into allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system is expected to cost taxpayers about R147.9m over six months.

Justice and constitutional development ministry spokesperson Terrence Manase said due to the timeframes involved, the department had applied to the National Treasury for a deviation from standard procurement processes for the Madlanga commission and was awaiting feedback.

“We confirm the justice and constitutional development department is responsible for the procurement process for services for the commission in consultation with the commission chairperson and secretary,” Manase said. 

We confirm the justice and constitutional development department is responsible for the procurement process for services for the commission in consultation with the commission chairperson and secretary
Terrence Manase, spokesperson for the justice and constitutional development ministry

“The estimated budget for the commission over six months is R147.9m.”

On Monday the commission chairperson, acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, said work had started and they were treating the matter with urgency.

The commission is set to begin in August, with the first interim report to be submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa within the first three months.

Madlanga said the inquiry would sit in Gauteng at a soon-to-be-announced venue, as the commission was still procuring premises.

The commission comes after serious allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that police minister Senzo Mchunu and deputy police commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya worked in cahoots with criminals.

Mchunu and Sibiya have since been placed on “leave of absence”.

Mkhwanazi alleged Mchunu and Sibiya were connected to criminals who run a drug syndicate from Gauteng and they were influenced by criminals to disband the political killings task team which was doing a good job.

The commission will also probe:

  • the Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni metropolitan police departments;
  • the National Prosecuting Authority;
  • the SAPS; and
  • the judiciary.

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

Ramaphosa warns Zuma case involving Firoz Cachalia will be 'punishing' on top court

The case will have far-reaching consequences for ConCourt, president warns
Politics
7 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Mchunu and Zondo lay bare what’s holding South Africa back

It’s great that the judge is speaking out, but the time it took to gather that courage is regrettable. Meanwhile the minister wanted to talk in ...
Opinion & Analysis
15 hours ago

Commission of inquiry gets to work, sets consultation with Mkhwanazi

The commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system has commenced in earnest and a ...
Politics
1 day ago

Defanged police won’t be able to curb crime

The deadly toll exacted by heavily armed criminals is beyond dispute — yet so-called constitutionalists offer no credible counter to escalating ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Why I answered Brown Mogotsi question in that way: Senzo Mchunu

Police minister says claim he unilaterally disbanded political killings task team is 'misrepresentation of reality'
Politics
5 days ago

Top-brass concerns over SAPS political killings task team exposed

Amid the ongoing turmoil within the police's high ranks, President Cyril Ramaphosa last week received documents indicating internal SAPS concerns ...
News
1 week ago

Defiant Mchunu declares innocence, says he's ready to face inquiry

Police minister Senzo Mchunu says he is innocent of the allegations KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made against him and ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. RECORDED | Madlanga briefs media on commission into criminality in justice ... Politics
  2. Commission of inquiry gets to work, sets consultation with Mkhwanazi Politics
  3. POLL | How can the state protect witnesses who testify in the Mkhwanazi ... Politics

Most read

  1. Malema offers Mkhwanazi position in the EFF Politics
  2. POLL | What do you think of Zondo’s outburst about his ‘pain’ swearing in ... Politics
  3. ActionSA demands apology after Dean Macpherson 'calls black people hobos' Politics
  4. Macpherson halts EPWP funds to Free State municipality amid 'political gains' Politics
  5. US diplomats asked if non-whites qualify for Trump refugee programme for South ... Politics

Latest Videos

PAGECAST: Rubies and Rain by Busisekile Khumalo (with Sue Nyathi)
1 million women face mass starvation in Gaza