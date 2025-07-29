Politics

McKenzie names Liam Jacobs to replace Kenny Kunene as Joburg councillor

29 July 2025 - 13:22
Liam Jacobs has been appointe as Johannesburg councillor by PA leader Gayton McKenzie.
Image: DASO

PA leader Gayton McKenzie has named new party member Liam Jacobs, who recently defected from the DA, as a councillor in Johannesburg, replacing PA deputy leader Kenny Kunene.

Kunene recently resigned as transport MMC and councillor and his party placed him on special leave pending an investigation into alleged links to murder suspect Katiso “KT” Molefe.

During a Facebook live stream, McKenzie said he would inform Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero of his decision on Tuesday. He wants to give Jacobs local government experience in preparation for contesting the mayoral candidacy in Tshwane.

“We want him to get the experience, help fix potholes and continue the good work Kunene has been doing,” McKenzie said.

PA leader Gayton McKenzie and Liam Jacobs.
Image: Supplied/X screengrab

“This is your chance to show people you don’t just complain and point out mistakes. This is your chance to show people you can lead. You have shown people your heart, people have fallen in love you with, don’t disappoint them. This is your moment.”

Jacobs served as a DA MP since the 2024 elections in the portfolio committee on sport, arts and culture.

His journey took a turn when he joined the PA in June in a surprise move after clashing with McKenzie in parliament during a committee meeting. Despite that, Jacobs said he felt welcomed in the PA, claiming he was “used” in the DA.

After his appointment as a PA councillor, Jacobs took to X and said: “Pointing out problems is easy. Fixing the problem is the real work. Let’s get to the real work! Salute.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Kenny Kunene resigns as Joburg councillor and transport MMC

Suspended Patriotic Alliance deputy and City of Johannesburg MMC for transport Kenny Kunene has resigned as a councillor with immediate effect.
Politics
2 days ago

Mampara of the week: Kenny Kunene

Kenny Kunene, the reformed convict and now former Patriotic Alliance deputy leader, did his bit this week to further blur the lines between our ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

The young guns shaking things up in parliament

Parliament has been shaken up by a crop of young MPs whose robust conduct on various committees has been met with fury and disbelief in some quarters.
News
1 month ago

'You are rude': McKenzie slams DA MP Jacobs' conduct in parliamentary meetings

DA MP Liam Jacobs questioned the appointment of Patriotic Alliance member Eugene Botha as chair of the National Arts Council.
Politics
1 month ago

POLL | Is it right for younger MPs to hold older leaders accountable, irrespective of age?

Should younger MPs hold their elders accountable?
Politics
1 month ago
