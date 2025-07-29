Politics

Parties call for suspension of Bitou municipal manager Mbulelo Memani

29 July 2025 - 12:20 By Siphokazi Mnyobe
Bitou municipal manager Mbulelo Memani.
Image: SUPPLIED

Opposition parties in the Bitou municipality have opened a case of corruption and contempt of court against municipal manager Mbulelo Memani.

The ANC, Plett Democratic Congress (PDC) and the PA laid the criminal complaint against him at the Plettenberg Bay police station. They accused Memani of “defiance of a high court order and alleged misuse of public funds for personal and political gain”.

In a joint statement, the parties claimed to have evidence that a municipal official had paid R800,000 to the municipality on Memani’s behalf.

ANC councillor Sandiso Gcabayi accused Memani of creating a high-profile post for Allen Paulse without following recruitment procedures.

“In December 2024, Memani submitted a new organigram to the Bitou municipality for council approval. This new organigram included the new position for performance management, monitoring and evaluation. This position was [allegedly] specifically created for Allen Paulse,” Gcabayi said.

It is alleged that Paulse paid R800,000 to the municipality, using the payment reference “M Memani”.

“The bank records of the Bitou municipality will reflect this.”

On the contempt of court allegations, the ANC, PDC and PA said on October 18 2024 the Western Cape High Court ordered Memani and his legal team to repay without delay the R4.2m he had received for a “mutual severance agreement”.

Instead, the statement said, he had been reinstated as municipal manager on that day despite the court ruling.

“By March 2025 the debt had been reduced to R1.9m without explanation.”

In April ANC councillors demanded repayment.

“Instead of paying, he enjoyed generous financial benefits with a bonus, back pay and the purchase of a luxury BMW. This is a blatant violation of a court order and a slap in the face to justice and the public,” the parties said.

Memani failed to pay back the R1.9m. 

In May 2023 the Bitou council approved that the then ANC mayor enter into a “mutual severance agreement” with Memani. However, the DA took the council to court to have the R4.5m severance agreement overturned.

The Western Cape High Court also overturned Memani's termination as municipal manager and ordered his reinstatement. He was ordered to repay the full amount he received under the agreement. However, after tax deductions, only R1.9m was paid into Memani’s bank account, which is the amount the ANC, PDC and PA are demanding he be investigated for.

ANC regional secretary Phumela Nosana said the party wanted the immediate suspension of Memani and officials implicated in wrongdoing. It also wanted all financial records released, as well as recruitment documentation and internal communications.

The people of Bitou deserve honest, transparent and accountable governance. The ANC remains committed to defending the rule of law and rooting out corruption wherever it exists. These developments have now exposed [alleged] widespread corruption, abuse of power and defiance of the judiciary under the municipal leadership,” Nosana said.

“The courts have overturned former municipal manager Memani’s termination settlement agreement. But the controversial manager had already returned to work under the new DA administration.”

Asked for comment, Paulse said: “Any person can make allegations of illegality and criminality and flaunt case numbers around.

“Let the law enforcement agencies, such as the National Prosecution Authority, the Hawks and police investigate and make a determination.”

The Herald 

