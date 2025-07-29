Hearings for the commission of inquiry into KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's allegations are expected to begin in August, according to acting deputy chief justice and commission chair Mbuyiseli Madlanga.
The commission, established by President Cyril Ramaphosa, will look into allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.
Interim reports are expected after three and six months, with a final report later.
Briefing the media on Monday, Madlanga confirmed they had scheduled a consultation with Mkhwanazi to get the process under way.
“We assure South Africans the work of the commission has commenced in earnest. Our first consultation with a witness is imminent. That consultation will help inform what further information the commission must follow up on,” he said.
Concerns have been raised about the protection of witnesses who may come forward to testify. Madlanga said applications for evidence to be heard behind closed doors will not be easily granted, except for matters of state security or documents that should not be in the public domain. Witnesses will be protected.
“The commission will ensure protection of potential witnesses. All proceedings may be held in public or private as the chairperson deems necessary.”
POLL | How can the state protect witnesses who testify in the Mkhwanazi commission of inquiry?
Image: VELI NHLAPO
Hearings for the commission of inquiry into KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's allegations are expected to begin in August, according to acting deputy chief justice and commission chair Mbuyiseli Madlanga.
The commission, established by President Cyril Ramaphosa, will look into allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.
Interim reports are expected after three and six months, with a final report later.
Briefing the media on Monday, Madlanga confirmed they had scheduled a consultation with Mkhwanazi to get the process under way.
“We assure South Africans the work of the commission has commenced in earnest. Our first consultation with a witness is imminent. That consultation will help inform what further information the commission must follow up on,” he said.
Concerns have been raised about the protection of witnesses who may come forward to testify. Madlanga said applications for evidence to be heard behind closed doors will not be easily granted, except for matters of state security or documents that should not be in the public domain. Witnesses will be protected.
“The commission will ensure protection of potential witnesses. All proceedings may be held in public or private as the chairperson deems necessary.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Commission of inquiry gets to work, sets consultation with Mkhwanazi
Zondo blasts Ramaphosa over state capture
KZN ANC branch rallies behind Mchunu ahead of commission of inquiry
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos