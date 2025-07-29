Politics

SA awaits US response to trade proposal as tariff deadline looms

29 July 2025 - 07:00 By Nellie Peyton
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Trade minister Parks Tau seemed to signal progress last week when he said South Africa had signed a "condition precedent" document with the US trade office, but did not give details about what it contained. File photo.
Trade minister Parks Tau seemed to signal progress last week when he said South Africa had signed a "condition precedent" document with the US trade office, but did not give details about what it contained. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

South Africa is waiting to hear from the US about a trade proposal it submitted last month in the hope of avoiding high tariffs, officials said on Monday, with only four days left before a 30% levy on its exports is due to kick in.

Pretoria has been tight-lipped about its negotiations with US President Donald Trump's administration ahead of the August 1 tariff deadline, which comes as the two countries' relationship has deteriorated over South Africa's domestic race policy and genocide case against Israel.

“I can confirm we haven't received a substantive response to our framework deal,” said Kaamil Alli, spokesperson for trade minister Parks Tau.

“Negotiations are ongoing,” he added in a text message.

Trump has imposed new tariffs around the world before delaying most of them to allow for negotiations. In the past week, his government struck deals with the EU and Japan to lower tariffs on most goods to 15% after threatening 25% or 30%.

Trump said on Monday he expected the US to set tariffs in the range of 15% to 20% for countries that did not reach a negotiated trade agreement with Washington, but did not specifically say if that applied to South Africa.

SA still scrambling for a deal as clock counts down to Trump tariff deadline

August 1 may become a defining date in our history — whether it marks the start of decline or the pivot to strategic renewal depends on what we do ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

South Africa said on July 1 it was aiming for a maximum tariff application of 10%, and for some products to be exempt.

The DA, the second-biggest party in the government of national unity, said on Saturday it was being kept in the dark regarding the trade talks and was concerned a deal was “far from completion”.

A farmers' association wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday asking for urgent action to save jobs.

A department of agriculture spokesperson confirmed the latest proposal was submitted in June, and was a revised draft of what South Africa had taken to Trump in May.

The office of the US trade representative did not respond to a request for comment.

The US is South Africa's second-largest bilateral trading partner after China. Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has said the proposed tariff could cause around 100,000 job losses, with the agriculture and automotive sectors hardest-hit.

Tau seemed to signal progress last week when he said South Africa had signed a “condition precedent” document with the US trade office, but did not give details about what it contained.

 Boitshoko Ntshabele, CEO of the Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa, said in a statement: “Should we not be able to secure a favourable trade deal, or the concession for fresh produce, local job losses before the next season will be a certainty.”

Reuters

MORE:

Urgent non-ANC action needed as Trump tariffs loom

Business, civil society and individuals now have to step in to help to prevent our beloved but unwisely-led country from being devastated by US ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Lesotho battles to avert 50% Trump tariff calamity

The Kingdom of Lesotho is engaging the Trump administration, hoping to clinch a last-minute trade deal to avert what would be catastrophic 50% ...
Business Times
2 days ago

Tariffs are just the tip of the spear

August 1 may become a defining date in our history — whether it marks the start of decline or the pivot to strategic renewal depends on what we do ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Policy wisdom at a premium in this Trump tariff era

Admirable thoughts about high-level decision-making may need to be reworked for navigating today’s increasingly complex geopolitical arena, writes ...
Business Times
2 days ago

US legislators advance bill that could sanction SA over its foreign policy

The measure would need to pass the House and the Senate before it could be signed into law. Many bills at this stage never go to a vote. However, the ...
Politics
5 days ago

WATCH | Kganyago asserts Africa's G20 agenda despite tariffs, Bessent absence

South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Wednesday an "African agenda", including climate change and cross-border payment ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Malema offers Mkhwanazi position in the EFF Politics
  2. POLL | What do you think of Zondo’s outburst about his ‘pain’ swearing in ... Politics
  3. ActionSA demands apology after Dean Macpherson 'calls black people hobos' Politics
  4. Macpherson halts EPWP funds to Free State municipality amid 'political gains' Politics
  5. US diplomats asked if non-whites qualify for Trump refugee programme for South ... Politics

Latest Videos

Angola Protest LIVE: Angola Fuel Hike Protest Turns Violent; Several Killed in ...
Tunisians protest against president on anniversary of his power grab