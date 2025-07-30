Politics

ANC Tshwane boss George Matjila arrested for assault

Matjila released on warning and expected to appear in court on August 21

30 July 2025 - 12:14
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
George Matjila, the ANC's Tshwane regional co-ordinator, has denied assaulting a branch co-ordinator, claiming the allegations are fabricated.
Image: Facebook

ANC Tshwane co-ordinator George Matjila has handed himself in to police after an assault charge was laid against him about three weeks ago.

TimesLIVE reliably learnt Matjila arrived at Sunnyside police station on Wednesday morning.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo later confirmed: “Police confirm that a 51-year-old suspect handed himself over at Sunnyside police station and a warning statement was obtained from him. He was released on warning and is expected to appear in court on August 21.”

A Centurion branch co-ordinator has accused Matjila of slapping him on the mouth at the ANC offices in Arcadia, Pretoria.

Mogomotsi Masilo alleged he was slapped with the back of the hand by Matjila after he challenged him about referring to ANC members as “boys”.

Matjila denied the claim when contacted by the Sunday Times more than a week ago.

TimesLIVE

