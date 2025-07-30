Politics

Disbarred advocate, ex-Limpopo MEC Seth Nthai sentenced for corruption

30 July 2025 - 13:07
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former advocate and ex-Limpopo safety MEC Seth Nthai pleaded guilt to trying to solicit a R5m bribe from an Italian businessmen in 2009. File photo.
Former advocate and ex-Limpopo safety MEC Seth Nthai pleaded guilt to trying to solicit a R5m bribe from an Italian businessmen in 2009. File photo.
Image: Supplied/NPA

Disbarred advocate and former Limpopo safety MEC Seth Nthai has been sentenced to two years behind bars or a fine of R500,000 after he pleaded guilty to corruption. 

Nthai tried to solicit a R5m bribe from Italian businessman Mario Vittorrio Marcenaro and his associates 16 years ago.

On Wednesday Nthai entered into a plea agreement with the state in the Johannesburg high court. He was then found guilty and sentenced.

The court ordered him to pay the first R50,000 immediately after the order. Thereafter he would pay R50,000 monthly until March 2026. 

In exchange for the R5m gratification he offered to accept from Marcenaro, he would use his influence to get the government to agree to settle the matter [dispute] with each party paying its own costs
Court documents

At the time he asked for a bribe, Nthai was representing the government, which was locked in a mining dispute with Italian businesses.

According to the state, not only did Nthai solicit a bribe, but he also disclosed the merits of the government's case, defences, technical strategies, possible settlement and possible reward if the case was settled in favour of Marcenaro or other claimants of the case.

“In exchange for the R5m gratification he offered to accept from Marcenaro, he would use his influence to get the government to agree to settle the matter [dispute] with each party paying its own costs,” according to court documents.

Nthai was disbarred in 2013 but later readmitted by the Limpopo High Court which found depression and anxiety could explain his attempt to solicit a R5m bribe. 

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) later overturned his readmission to the bar and referred the ruling to the National Prosecuting Authority to consider possible criminal charges.

The SCA at the time ruled that on his own version there was no escape from the fact that his attempt to solicit a bribe constituted a serious crime, for which he was not charged.

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

Doubts cast on battle to root out SA corruption

The decision by two business lobby groups to keep state capture enabling companies as members is disappointing
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Disgraced former advocate Seth Nthai in court to face corruption charges

A former advocate, Seth Nthai, appeared in the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court, sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court, on ...
News
3 years ago

Case closed for disgraced advocate Seth Nthai as readmission denied

Nthai's name was removed from the roll of advocates by the high court in Pretoria in 2013 after he was found to have attempted to solicit a bribe ...
News
3 years ago

Judges question why disgraced advocate wasn't charged over R5m bribe

Judges of the Supreme Court of Appeal asked on Monday why disgraced advocate Seth Nthai was not prosecuted for his alleged corrupt actions which saw ...
News
4 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. McKenzie names Liam Jacobs to replace Kenny Kunene as Joburg councillor Politics
  2. IEC rejects former ANC MP Boy Mamabolo’s ‘Mandela for President’ party ... Politics
  3. ActionSA demands apology after Dean Macpherson 'calls black people hobos' Politics
  4. Macpherson halts EPWP funds to Free State municipality amid 'political gains' Politics
  5. Malema offers Mkhwanazi position in the EFF Politics

Latest Videos

Uganda rejects claims of economic motives in eastern DR Congo
Togo’s Evala ceremony celebrates wrestling and cultural identity