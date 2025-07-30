The selection of PA member Liam Jacobs as a Johannesburg councillor to replace party deputy Kenny Kunene has sparked concern about his ability to take on the role.
PA leader Gayton McKenzie announced Jacobs would take on the role in preparation for contesting the mayoral candidacy in Tshwane.
The 24-year-old former DA MP joined the party in June after making a name for himself with his fearless attitude in parliament, clashing with McKenzie during a portfolio committee meeting.
His political journey traces back to university, where he was elected as chairperson of the house humanities faculty and subsequently became one of four first-year faculty house chairpersons in the university’s history in 2020. He later became a member of the academic sub-council of the university’s student representative council in 2021.
Concerns have been raised about his age, with many arguing he might not have enough experience to take up the responsibility.
POLL | Do you trust 24-year-old Liam Jacobs with Joburg council job?
Image: DASO
The selection of PA member Liam Jacobs as a Johannesburg councillor to replace party deputy Kenny Kunene has sparked concern about his ability to take on the role.
PA leader Gayton McKenzie announced Jacobs would take on the role in preparation for contesting the mayoral candidacy in Tshwane.
The 24-year-old former DA MP joined the party in June after making a name for himself with his fearless attitude in parliament, clashing with McKenzie during a portfolio committee meeting.
His political journey traces back to university, where he was elected as chairperson of the house humanities faculty and subsequently became one of four first-year faculty house chairpersons in the university’s history in 2020. He later became a member of the academic sub-council of the university’s student representative council in 2021.
Concerns have been raised about his age, with many arguing he might not have enough experience to take up the responsibility.
READ MORE:
McKenzie names Liam Jacobs to replace Kenny Kunene as Joburg councillor
'I'm finally free and at home': Liam Jacobs alludes to having quit DA for McKenzie's Patriotic Alliance
The young guns shaking things up in parliament
POLL | Is it right for younger MPs to hold older leaders accountable, irrespective of age?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos