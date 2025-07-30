Three suspects accused of murdering chief whip of Emalahleni local municipality in the Eastern Cape, Xoliseka Lali, made their first appearance before the Queenstown magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
Bavuyise Mdingi, 37, Mvuzo Mafana, 41, and Sonwabiso Siko, 43, were arrested in Mthatha on Tuesday and were remanded in custody until their next court appearance on August 6.
Lali, 43, was fatally shot by unknown suspects at his rented apartment in South East Village, Komani, on July 21.
“The SAPS confirm that investigations into this matter remain active and appeal to the public to refrain from speculation,” police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said.
“The judicial process will be respected, and updates will be provided as appropriate.”
Three in court for murder of Emalahleni chief whip Xoliseka Lali
