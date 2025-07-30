Politics

Three in court for murder of Emalahleni chief whip Xoliseka Lali

30 July 2025 - 20:40
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Emalahleni local municipality chief whip Xoliseka Lali was shot dead on July 21.
Emalahleni local municipality chief whip Xoliseka Lali was shot dead on July 21.
Image: SUPPLIED

Three suspects accused of murdering chief whip of Emalahleni local municipality in the Eastern Cape, Xoliseka Lali, made their first appearance before the Queenstown magistrate’s court on Wednesday. 

Bavuyise Mdingi, 37, Mvuzo Mafana, 41, and Sonwabiso Siko, 43, were arrested in Mthatha on Tuesday and were remanded in custody until their next court appearance on August 6.

Lali, 43, was fatally shot by unknown suspects at his rented apartment in South East Village, Komani, on July 21.

The SAPS confirm that investigations into this matter remain active and appeal to the public to refrain from speculation,” police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said.

“The judicial process will be respected, and updates will be provided as appropriate.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'Masterminds' who planned hit on DA's Nhlalayenza Ndlovu from prison arrested

Two alleged masterminds behind the December 2023 assassination of Umngeni local municipality DA councillor and chief whip Nhlalayenza Ndlovu are ...
Politics
20 hours ago

Three held after murder of Eastern Cape municipality chief whip

Police arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of Xoliseka Lali, chief whip of Emalahleni local municipality in the Chris Hani district ...
Politics
1 day ago

Eastern Cape chief whip Xoliseka Lali shot dead

Xoliseka Lali, chief whip of the Emalahleni local municipality in the Chris Hani district municipality in the Eastern Cape, was shot dead in Komani ...
Politics
1 week ago

Eastern Cape teacher fatally shot on her way to work

The incident occurred at about 6.30am in Mqanduli on Monday, said police spokesperson Capt Welile Matyolo.
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC Tshwane boss George Matjila arrested for assault Politics
  2. POLL | Do you trust 24-year-old Liam Jacobs with Joburg council job? Politics
  3. IEC rejects former ANC MP Boy Mamabolo’s ‘Mandela for President’ party ... Politics
  4. 'Masterminds' who planned hit on DA's Nhlalayenza Ndlovu from prison arrested Politics
  5. SA will seek new markets for minerals if US imposes high tariffs: Mantashe Politics

Latest Videos

Canada says it intends to recognize a Palestinian state | REUTERS
India launches NASA-ISRO satellite to track climate threats | REUTERS