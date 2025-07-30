Courtesy of SABC
Former President Jacob Zuma and the MK Party are challenging President Cyril Ramaphosa and others in the Constitutional Court on Tuesday over Ramaphosa's decisions related to police minister Senzo Mchunu's leave of absence.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | MKP in ConCourt over Cachalia appointment, Mchunu leave
Courtesy of SABC
Former President Jacob Zuma and the MK Party are challenging President Cyril Ramaphosa and others in the Constitutional Court on Tuesday over Ramaphosa's decisions related to police minister Senzo Mchunu's leave of absence.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Madlanga commission to cost taxpayers R147.9m over six months
Ramaphosa warns Zuma case involving Firoz Cachalia will be 'punishing' on top court
Questions of legal powers and rationality will dominate in MKP’s ConCourt case on Mchunu
Constitution gives me ‘a wide berth’: Ramaphosa
Zuma and MK Party to contest president's decision to suspend Mchunu in apex court
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos