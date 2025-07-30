Politics

WATCH LIVE | MKP in ConCourt over Cachalia appointment, Mchunu leave

30 July 2025 - 11:52 By TimesLive
Courtesy of SABC

Former President Jacob Zuma and the MK Party are challenging President Cyril Ramaphosa and others in the Constitutional Court on Tuesday over Ramaphosa's decisions related to police minister Senzo Mchunu's leave of absence.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Madlanga commission to cost taxpayers R147.9m over six months

The commission of inquiry into allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system is expected to cost ...
Politics
23 hours ago

Ramaphosa warns Zuma case involving Firoz Cachalia will be 'punishing' on top court

The case will have far-reaching consequences for ConCourt, president warns
Politics
1 day ago

Questions of legal powers and rationality will dominate in MKP’s ConCourt case on Mchunu

In court papers filed on Friday, Zuma accuses Ramaphosa of ‘indecipherable gobbledygook’
News
3 days ago

Constitution gives me ‘a wide berth’: Ramaphosa

The president defends placing Mchunu on leave of absence and appointing Cachalia to act as police commissioner in affidavit to the ConCourt
News
6 days ago

Zuma and MK Party to contest president's decision to suspend Mchunu in apex court

The MK Party has gone to the Constitutional Court seeking to have President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to suspend police minister Senzo Mchunu ...
Politics
1 week ago
