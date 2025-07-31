Politics

'Boy Mamabolo was my ice boy', says Malema

31 July 2025 - 17:25
Julius Malema, leader of the EFF. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

EFF leader Julius Malema has taken a swipe at former ANC MP Jacob Boy Mamabolo, claiming he was his “ice boy” — a person who is broke and acts as an errands runner for wealthier friends.

The two Seshego-born politicians go way back. They were in the ANC Youth League together, with Malema being the president until his expulsion in 2012. They also served together in the Congress of South African Students.

In an interview with EWN, Malema said he used to send Mamabolo out to do things for him.

“To call [former EFF member Mbuyiseni] Ndlozi an ice boy was an extreme insult; he had a role to play, he was a spokesperson. Boy Mamabolo was my ice boy,” Malema said.

“I used to send him to fetch girls, send him to buy ice and alcohol. He didn't have an opinion, even now he doesn't have an opinion. He was useful for such things.”

Their relationship soured and they clashed in parliament, using strong language. Mamabolo accused Malema of being a wife-beater, resulting in Malema and his wife Mantoa suing for defamation.

“He had a problem because he thought he was better than Jacob Lebogo [former youth league Limpopo secretary] and he thought I was favouring Lebogo over him, but he had nothing to offer. If someone stops a discussion to call someone a private part, you must know they have nothing to offer.”

Mamabolo recently made headlines when the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) rejected the registration of his new party, “Mandela for President”, due to failure to meet basic requirements.

“The IEC clarifies the party 'Mandela for President' applied for registration but was rejected for noncompliance with signature requirements and the threshold of required registered voters,” the IEC said.

“Furthermore, the name 'Mandela for President' with associated green and black colours may be construed by voters as connected to founding president Nelson Mandela.”

TimesLIVE

