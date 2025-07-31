Politics

Fourth suspect arrested in murder of Eastern Cape chief whip Xoliseka Lali

31 July 2025 - 15:10 By Mmatumelo Lebjane
The Eastern Cape's Emalahleni local municipality chief whip Xoliseka Lali was shot dead on July 21.
A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of the Eastern Cape's Emalahleni local municipality chief whip Xoliseka Lali, after an intensive investigation by the provincial serious violent crime investigation and tracing unit.

Police spokesperson Brig Nobuhle Gantana said Lali was shot dead at his home in Komani (Queenstown) on July 21.

Three suspects — Bavuyise Mdingi, Mvuzo Mafanya and Sonwabiso Siko — were arrested in Mthatha on Monday. Their case was enrolled in the Komani magistrate’s court on Wednesday and postponed to August 6 for legal representation.

On Wednesday, investigators traced and arrested a fourth suspect in Mthatha. Gantana said “the suspect co-operated with authorities and led them to a friend’s house, where three unlicensed pistols and ammunition were recovered”.

The recovered firearms will undergo ballistic testing to determine any link to other crimes.

A separate case of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition has been opened. The fourth suspect and his friend face these charges and are expected to appear in the Mthatha magistrate’s court on Thursday.

According to Gantana, the fourth suspect will also be charged with Lali’s murder and is scheduled to appear in the Komani magistrate’s court on Friday.

Acting Eastern Cape police commissioner Maj-Gen Thandiswa Kupiso commended the investigation team for their swift action and the recovery of the illegal weapons.

The investigation is continuing.

