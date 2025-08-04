Politics

South Africa outlines support measures in response to US tariffs

04 August 2025 - 16:00 By Nellie Peyton
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
International relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola with minister of trade, industry and competition Parks Tau during the press briefing on US tariffs held at Germiston Civic Centre in Ekurhuleni on August 4 2025.
International relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola with minister of trade, industry and competition Parks Tau during the press briefing on US tariffs held at Germiston Civic Centre in Ekurhuleni on August 4 2025.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

The government on Monday outlined support measures for local companies that will be hit by a 30% US tariff this week, including exemptions from some competition rules and financial support facilities.

It also dismissed speculation that its failure to negotiate a lower tariff was because of its local affirmative action policies, which US President Donald Trump has criticised.

South Africa has tried for months to negotiate a deal with Washington, offering to buy US liquefied natural gas and invest $3.3bn (R59.29bn) in US industries in a “framework deal” proposed to Trump's team.

But the effort was unsuccessful, even after Pretoria made a last-minute attempt to improve its offer.

Government officials say the US tariff could cause tens of thousands of job losses, especially in the agriculture and car-making industries, as Trump pushes to reshape global trade in favour of the US.

Addressing a press conference, trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau and foreign minister Ronald Lamola said a “block exemption” from some aspects of the Competition Act was being developed that would allow competitors to collaborate and co-ordinate.

Government 'working on ways to mitigate job losses' from US tariffs

Measures to cushion the impact of job losses could involve the Unemployment Insurance Fund and an exemption for exporters from some competition rules ...
Politics
9 hours ago

They said the exemption would be published by the end of this week.

The government is also working on a support programme, which will include a working capital facility and plant and equipment facility, and ways to cushion the impact of job losses via the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

The ministers said South Africa posed no “trade threat to the US economy nor its national security”, emphasising that its exports supported the US industrial base and often do not compete with US products.

Lamola did not want to focus on speculation the country faces such a high tariff because of points of tension with the US like its policies to address racial inequality or genocide case against Israel at the World Court, which Trump opposes.

He said South Africa would continue to engage with US counterparts on the basis of the framework deal it had submitted.

Trade officials said an export support desk would try to help companies enter new markets by linking them up with embassies and potential buyers. A more detailed set of support measures will be discussed at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday

Reuters

READ MORE:

South Africa steadfast in negotiating US trade deal

The departments of trade, industry & competition and international relations say they will continue to use available diplomatic channels to ...
Politics
5 hours ago

30% US tariff on SA exports will hit 30,000 jobs

The government has not been idle and is proactively and collaboratively working to diversify SA’s trade portfolio, says international relations and ...
Politics
4 hours ago

China pivot not a quick fix to US trade pains: Parks Tau

Trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau says while South Africa and China have made in-principle agreements to enhance trade ties, this ...
Business
8 hours ago

Ramaphosa urges SA to adapt quickly to US 30% tariff

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the US decision to impose a 30% tariff on South African imports highlights an urgency for the country to adapt to the ...
Politics
8 hours ago

Winde fumes over SA's failure to secure trade deal with US

Western Cape premier Alan Winde has expressed frustration over the country's failure to conclude a trade deal with the US.
Business Times
1 day ago

30% for SA: Investors react to Trump’s new tariffs announcement

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday imposing tariffs ranging from 10% to 41% on US. imports from dozens of countries and ...
Business Times
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lesufi removes, reshuffles Gauteng department heads after damning report Politics
  2. Ramaphosa urges SA to adapt quickly to US 30% tariff Politics
  3. 'Boy Mamabolo was my ice boy', says Malema Politics
  4. Process to appoint ambassador to US at advanced stage: Lamola Politics
  5. Paul Mashatile fined R10,000 over Louis Liebenberg diamond gift to wife Politics

Latest Videos

Sierra Leone chimp refuge shuts to tourists to protest deforestation | REUTERS
NASA's SpaceX Crew-11 Launch