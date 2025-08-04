Politics

WATCH | Joint ministerial press briefing on US tariffs

04 August 2025 - 10:38 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Minister of trade and industry Parks Tau is briefing the media on the government's approach to cushioning the blow of the US' 30% tariffs imposed on South Africa. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Trump hits dozens of countries’ goods with steep tariffs

US President Donald Trump slapped steep tariffs on exports from dozens of trading partners including Canada, Brazil, India and Taiwan, pressing ahead ...
News
3 days ago

30% for SA: Investors react to Trump’s new tariffs announcement

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday imposing tariffs ranging from 10% to 41% on US. imports from dozens of countries and ...
Business Times
3 days ago

US modifies tariff rate for Lesotho to 15% as tiny country reels from impact

Lesotho received a modified tariff rate of 15% from US President Donald Trump, down from the 50% he had threatened to impose.
News
3 days ago

Trump blindsides Swiss with 39% trade tariff

Drugmakers exempted for now but could be slapped with even higher levies
Business Times
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lesufi removes, reshuffles Gauteng department heads after damning report Politics
  2. Ramaphosa urges SA to adapt quickly to US 30% tariff Politics
  3. 'Boy Mamabolo was my ice boy', says Malema Politics
  4. Process to appoint ambassador to US at advanced stage: Lamola Politics
  5. Paul Mashatile fined R10,000 over Louis Liebenberg diamond gift to wife Politics

Latest Videos

Sierra Leone chimp refuge shuts to tourists to protest deforestation | REUTERS
NASA's SpaceX Crew-11 Launch