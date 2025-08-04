Minister of trade and industry Parks Tau is briefing the media on the government's approach to cushioning the blow of the US' 30% tariffs imposed on South Africa.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Joint ministerial press briefing on US tariffs
Minister of trade and industry Parks Tau is briefing the media on the government's approach to cushioning the blow of the US' 30% tariffs imposed on South Africa.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Trump hits dozens of countries’ goods with steep tariffs
30% for SA: Investors react to Trump’s new tariffs announcement
US modifies tariff rate for Lesotho to 15% as tiny country reels from impact
Trump blindsides Swiss with 39% trade tariff
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos