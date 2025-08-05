Politics

Decay, refurbishments prompt move uptown for National Treasury

05 August 2025 - 14:48
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. File photo
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana says the National Treasury can expect to save millions in its relocation from two buildings in the Pretoria CBD being vacated due to decay in one and refurbishments in the other.

This emerged in a written reply by Godongwana to a parliamentary question by EFF MP Nothando Nolutshungu, who asked whether the Treasury had decided to permanently move from the two CBD buildings.

“The National Treasury has decided to vacate the building at 240 Madiba Street, Pretoria, due to significant building decay and infrastructural challenges, which pose serious health and safety risks for staff and operations,” Godongwana said.  

“However, 40 Church Square has not been vacated. It remains state-owned and forms part of the Treasury’s long-term accommodation strategy. The intention is to refurbish and retain it as a heritage finance building, given its historic and strategic value.”

The Treasury was finalising the new leased offices and waiting for the signed lease agreement between the prospective landlord and the public works and infrastructure department (DPWI).

Godongwana’s grim Jozi ultimatum

Finance minister tells Joburg mayor Dada Morero to take action within two weeks to fix city’s financial chaos — or face funding cuts
News
2 days ago

“The rental cost under the former lease for 240 Madiba Street was R6,799,376.36 per month. The rental for 40 Church Square is R2,629,209.66 per quarter. Leases are entered into between the DPWI and the prospective landlord and are waiting to be finalised.”

The new premises are owned by the Public Investment Corporation and finalising the lease is still under way. A signed lease agreement between the prospective landlord and the DPWI is being awaited.

“An assessment was conducted on the condition and potential refurbishment of 40 Church Square. As a result, the building is to be retained and refurbished, with plans aligned to preserving its heritage status and ensure it remains functional within the Treasury’s accommodation portfolio.”

While the Treasury acknowledged the long-term fiscal benefits of government ownership of office accommodation, these matters reside with the DPWI, he said.

Business Times

READ MORE:

Battle brews between Kganyago and Godongwana over inflation target

Reserve Bank governor and finance minister butt heads over power to anchor target range
Business Times
2 days ago

Construction authority's R49m building buy flagged as irregular

Ceta CEO Malusi Shezi told MPs the deal had the Treasury's blessing
News
1 month ago

Gauteng government spends whopping R34m a month on office rentals for MECs

Administration owns 41 properties across the province that top officials cannot use because they have been allowed to fall into a dangerous state of ...
News
3 months ago

RAF head in firing line over R79m office lease

A preliminary report of the Special Investigating Unit has implicated Collins Letsoalo, CEO of the Road Accident Fund in possible wrongdoing ...
News
3 months ago

No repairs yet at shuttered Joburg metro centre

Almost two years after it had shut its doors, the City of Johannesburg’s head office, which used to house more than 3,000 employees, sits empty with ...
News
4 months ago
