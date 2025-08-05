Politics

WATCH | Committee probing Mkhwanazi's allegations elects chair

05 August 2025 - 12:01 By TimesLIVE
The ad hoc committee established to investigate allegations of corruption and political interference in national policing operations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is electing its chairperson on Tuesday.

READ MORE:

BLA slams absence of attorneys as evidence leaders at Madlanga commission

The Black Lawyers Association (BLA) says it finds the appointment of advocates and the exclusion of attorneys as evidence leaders in the Madlanga ...
News
21 hours ago

POLL | How can the state protect witnesses who testify in the Mkhwanazi commission of inquiry?

How can witnesses be protected during the Madlanga commission of inquiry?
Politics
1 week ago

Commission of inquiry gets to work, sets consultation with Mkhwanazi

The commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system has commenced in earnest and a ...
Politics
1 week ago
