Police close probe into missing R465k Sedibeng mayoral chain

DA's Kingsol Chabalala says closure of case is disturbing and undermines public trust in municipality's leadership

06 August 2025 - 17:06
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Sedibeng mayor Lerato Maloka. File photo.
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED

Gauteng police have confirmed that their investigation into the missing Sedibeng mayoral chain, valued at R465,000, has been closed.

The ceremonial chain went missing after the state of the district address on June 23 2023. The mayor, Lerato Maloka, had allegedly put it on the shelf in her office after she finished the address and it was never seen again.

A case of theft was opened in November that year, but the chain is yet to be found.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed that no arrests had been made.

“Investigations were conducted and the docket brought before the deputy public prosecutor, who declined to prosecute, hence the matter was closed on July 25,” she said. 

Asked why the matter was taken to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) though there was no suspect, Nevhuhulwi said: “Some of the cases are first investigated then brought to Senior Public Prosecutor of the Director of Public Prosecutions, whether someone is arrested or not. And this is one of those cases.”

The disappearance of a ceremonial asset valued at nearly half a million rand, coupled with the lack of transparency and accountability, undermines public trust in the municipality’s leadership.
Kingsol Chabalala, DA MPL

She then referred Sowetan to the NPA for reasons not to prosecute.

The NPA is yet to respond. 

When asked for a comment, Maloka said: “I am unable to comment about a process which was never in my control to give you acceptable outcomes.

“The municipality has a comprehensive security system in place in and around the office, which to date no-one knows or no report is available on how it was breached, so that improvements sought are informed accordingly.”

DA MPL Kingsol Chabalala described the closure of the case as disturbing.

“This is a serious matter that leaves suspicions, as the case has be suddenly closed without any arrests or recovery of the mayoral chain,” he said. 

Chabalala has since written to Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, calling for urgent intervention in what he describes as an “unresolved matter”.

In the letter, he raised concerns about transparency, accountability and the handling of public assets within the Sedibeng district municipality.

“The disappearance of a ceremonial asset valued at nearly half a million rand, coupled with the lack of transparency and accountability, undermines public trust in the municipality’s leadership.

“Your intervention is critical to restoring confidence and ensuring that those responsible for any negligence or misconduct are held accountable. I trust that your office will treat this matter with the urgency and seriousness it demands. Please keep me informed of any actions taken or progress made in addressing this issue,” reads part of the letter.

MORE:

'We are making progress,' says Papo on ANC Gauteng’s regional conferences

The ANC's Gauteng provincial task team has announced that preparations are under way for the four regions expected to go to conference.
Politics
3 weeks ago

Sedibeng mayor facing suspension found unharmed after 'hijacking and kidnapping'

Sedibeng mayor Lerato Maloka and her driver were found unharmed after they were allegedly hijacked and kidnapped from Alberton on Friday.
Politics
2 months ago

Police investigate mystery of 'missing' mayoral chains

Hawks probe search for the Matjhabeng mayoral chain, but others in Limpopo, Western Cape and KZN have been 'lost' for years
News
2 years ago

WATCH | ‘It’s not his toy’: Beaufort West mayor under fire for flaunting mayoral chain in Gauteng

Mayor Ashley Sauls argues that there is no written policy to regulate the protocol for the use of the Beaufort West mayoral chain
News
2 years ago
