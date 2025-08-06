R400m and counting: public sector bosses cash in as SOEs flounder

In his response the finance minister highlighted that the FAIS ombud does not follow department of public service and administration salary scales.
“The office operates in a highly specialised industry with a unique structure. Market remuneration benchmark survey data is used to determine internal pay scales using the Hay grading system.”
Development Bank of Southern Africa
The Development Bank of Southern Africa stood out as the highest payer with its CEO earning R10.5m in 2023/24, an amount that jumped to R15.5m in 2024/25. This includes guaranteed pay, allowances, benefits and variable pay.
The minister confirmed bank is not governed by department of public service and administration remuneration limits.
Financial Sector Conduct Authority
At the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, the commissioner earns a cost-to-company salary of R5.8mn which includes a monthly employer retirement fund contribution of R47,774 and he does not receive a bonus.
The authority also falls outside of department of public service and administration control.
“Authority remuneration is cost-to-employer. There are no allowances and the bonus plan does not apply to the commissioner,” said the minister.
Government Employees Pension Fund
The Government Employees Pension Fund pays its principal executive officer a base salary of R4m with additional allowances and retirement contributions bringing the total to R6.7m.For the 2023/24 financial year the executive also received short- and long-term incentive bonuses totalling R3.2m, pushing the overall remuneration above R9m.
The minister said the fund also does not follow department of public service and administration remuneration rules, instead benchmarking against private sector norms.
South African Revenue Service
The South African Revenue Service commissioner received a guaranteed package of R8.2m with a R2m performance bonus paid in 2024/25 for the previous year’s performance. A bonus of R2.4m was paid the year before.
R400m and counting: public sector bosses cash in as SOEs flounder
Image: 123RF/LEON SWART
MP and DA deputy spokesperson on public service and administration Leah Potgieter has criticised "rampant executive spending" across public entities.
Portgieter said more than R400m is spent annually on executive salaries across 117 entities and likely more across the full landscape of nearly 700 state-owned enterprises (SOEs).
The DA highlighted entities including:
“This reflects a broken system with weak oversight and eroded public accountability,” said Potgieter.
Amsa accuses Transnet of market abuse
The party called on the public service and administration minister to:
“The excessive salaries remain not only unjustifiable but an affront to the millions of South Africans who rely on basic services that are consistently failing,” she said.
This comes after a parliamentary reply shed light on the multi-million rand remuneration packages received by CEOs and top executives at SOEs and financial institutions.
DA MP Jan Naudé de Villiers asked the finance minister to provide full details for the total remuneration, benefits and bonuses of CEOs and the most senior officials at state-owned and state-linked entities reporting to him.
Multimillion-rand paydays for state agency bosses revealed in parliament
In his response, the minister revealed total pay, benefits and performance bonuses of senior officials in public finance institutions such as:
He also revealed many operate outside the salary guidelines set by the department of public service and administration.
Office of the Ombud for Financial Services Providers
The annual remuneration report from the 2023/24 office of the FAIS ombud showed five top executives earned a combined total of more than R9.5m.
The highest-paid executive was CFO Shaun Maharaj, who earned a total package of R2.4m in 2023/24, including a base salary of R1.89m, a performance bonus of nearly R100,000 and other benefits.
Ombud John Simpson earned R2.3m despite receiving no pension contribution or performance bonus.
In the 2024/25 financial year, Maharaj’s package increased to R2.7m including a performance bonus of more than R319,000 while Simpson’s total package rose modestly to R2.5m.
FAIS ombud upholds complaint against Luvuyo Burial and Consulting
In his response the finance minister highlighted that the FAIS ombud does not follow department of public service and administration salary scales.
“The office operates in a highly specialised industry with a unique structure. Market remuneration benchmark survey data is used to determine internal pay scales using the Hay grading system.”
Development Bank of Southern Africa
The Development Bank of Southern Africa stood out as the highest payer with its CEO earning R10.5m in 2023/24, an amount that jumped to R15.5m in 2024/25. This includes guaranteed pay, allowances, benefits and variable pay.
The minister confirmed bank is not governed by department of public service and administration remuneration limits.
Financial Sector Conduct Authority
At the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, the commissioner earns a cost-to-company salary of R5.8mn which includes a monthly employer retirement fund contribution of R47,774 and he does not receive a bonus.
The authority also falls outside of department of public service and administration control.
“Authority remuneration is cost-to-employer. There are no allowances and the bonus plan does not apply to the commissioner,” said the minister.
Government Employees Pension Fund
The Government Employees Pension Fund pays its principal executive officer a base salary of R4m with additional allowances and retirement contributions bringing the total to R6.7m.For the 2023/24 financial year the executive also received short- and long-term incentive bonuses totalling R3.2m, pushing the overall remuneration above R9m.
The minister said the fund also does not follow department of public service and administration remuneration rules, instead benchmarking against private sector norms.
South African Revenue Service
The South African Revenue Service commissioner received a guaranteed package of R8.2m with a R2m performance bonus paid in 2024/25 for the previous year’s performance. A bonus of R2.4m was paid the year before.
Easy tips to help you stay ahead of scammers this tax season
The minister said the service is governed by its own legislation and is not subject to the department of public service and administration guidelines.
Other entities
Several other state-linked entities also reported significant pay packages:
Entities which did report compliance with department of public service and administration guidelines are:
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Transnet secures nearly R95bn in fresh government guarantees
Fixing the failing fiscus requires a hard look at SOEs
Fixing our SOEs for a growing economy and a brighter future
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos