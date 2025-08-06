Twenty-five families and survivors of apartheid-era crimes are challenging President Cyril Ramaphosa and the government in the Pretoria high court, seeking constitutional damages for the government's failure to adequately investigate and prosecute apartheid-era crimes after the Truth and Reconciliation Commission process.
WATCH | Court hears Ramaphosa’s application in apartheid-era crime case
Courtesy of SABC
