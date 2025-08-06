Politics

WATCH | Court hears Ramaphosa’s application in apartheid-era crime case

06 August 2025 - 10:17 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

Twenty-five families and survivors of apartheid-era crimes are challenging President Cyril Ramaphosa and the government in the Pretoria high court, seeking constitutional damages for the government's failure to adequately investigate and prosecute apartheid-era crimes after the Truth and Reconciliation Commission process.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Thabo Mbeki, Brigitte Mabandla lose bid to intervene in TRC prosecutions lawsuit

An application by former president Thabo Mbeki and former justice minister Brigitte Mabandla to intervene in the R167m constitutional damages ...
Politics
5 days ago

Family disappointed after yet another postponement in Griffiths Mxenge inquest

The reopened inquest into the death of struggle stalwart and human rights activist Griffiths Mxenge, which was scheduled to resume on Tuesday, has ...
Politics
1 month ago

Why were apartheid crimes not prosecuted? Judge Sisi Khampepe tasked with finding out

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed a proclamation for the establishment of a judicial commission of inquiry to determine whether attempts were made ...
Politics
2 months ago

Families of Cradock Four due to testify at reopened inquest into their murders

Matthew Goniwe, Fort Calata, Sicelo Mhlauli and Sparrow Mkonto were killed by apartheid-era security branch officers in June 1985.
Politics
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Kenny Kunene loses appeal in Julius Malema hate speech case Politics
  2. R400m and counting: public sector bosses cash in as SOEs flounder Politics
  3. SACP dual members have rights and duties to ANC, Ramaphosa warns Politics
  4. Decay, refurbishments prompt move uptown for National Treasury Politics
  5. Taxpayers have spent almost R170m on police VIP protection since 2020 Politics

Latest Videos

Witkoff, Putin had "useful and constructive conversation," Russian official says
Vladimir Putin meets Trump's US envoy Steve Witkoff at Kremlin | BBC News