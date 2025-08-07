Politics

ANC members no longer allowed to chant 'Kill the Boer', says Mbalula

07 August 2025 - 12:20
Fikile Mbalula briefs the media at Luthuli House, Johannesburg, on August 6 2025.
Image: Gallo/Lubabalo Lesolle

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says party members are no longer allowed to chant “Kill the Boer”.

Mbalula was briefing the media on Wednesday about the outcomes of the party's national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

“As the ANC, we sang that song, but no member of the ANC today will be allowed to sing 'Kill the Boer',” he said. “Simple as that.

“Even if the Constitutional Court said you can sing it, why should we sing 'Kill the Boer' in a democratic dispensation?”

The song dates back to the anti-apartheid movement and was used as a protest song against the Afrikaner-dominated government. The EFF continues to sing the song, while civil rights organisation AfriForum argues that the song incites harm and hatred towards Afrikaners. However, the courts have ruled that it does not constitute hate speech.

“We sang the song because we were fighting the commandos when we infiltrated the country from Limpopo. They deployed the Boers and commandos to kill the [MK] guerrillas as we infiltrated the country. From Angola and in the front-line states, we sang 'Kill the Boer, kill the farmer' to infiltrate the country and come inside to fight,” said Mbalula.

The controversy surrounding the song resurfaced after President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to the White House in Washington in May when US President Donald Trump played a clip of EFF leader Julius Malema chanting the song, claiming it was evidence of white genocide in South Africa.

Mbalula said the ANC had done enough to address false claims about white genocide in the country. He criticised those who go to the US to spread misinformation about South Africa and blamed the DA for Trump's tariffs and threats to sanction ANC leaders.

“The DA ... these people, where do they draw the line in terms of the party's interests and national interests? They hurt this country, went to America and told Trump what he wanted to hear, then came back to this country and hurt our economy. They will come back and blame us. They told the US we must be hit with sanctions as politicians of the ANC.”

TimesLIVE

