PODCAST | ‘All my office furniture was made by prisoners’: Groenewald pushes for hard labour, deportations

Correctional services minister wants inmates baking bread, farming and manufacturing to save taxpayers hundreds of millions

07 August 2025 - 17:40
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
Correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavundla

Correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald wants inmates to grow food, make clothing, bake bread and work in factories to save taxpayers hundreds of millions of rand and promote rehabilitation.

“All [prison] uniforms are produced by inmates. All the furniture in my offices — Cape Town and Pretoria — has been manufactured by inmates, so it's much cheaper,” Groenewald said.

Though the furniture predates his appointment in 2024, Groenewald believes it reflects the sort of cost-cutting, skills-development approach he wants to entrench and expand throughout the prisons system.

From giving “hidings” to farming in prison, listen to Groenewald's prison plan:

R1bn in savings targeted

The department saves close to R500m a year from prison labour initiatives, Groenewald said. His goal is to double that saving to R1bn annually in the next two years by ramping up inmate productivity.

“Prisons are not hotels,” he said.

Corporal punishment proposed for petty theft

Groenewald is also proposing the reintroduction of corporal punishment for minor crimes — a controversial move that would require legal reform.

For petty theft, the court can determine “you get a good hiding and you go out with preconditions”.

Corporal punishment was banned in South African courts in 1995, but Groenewald believes it could provide a faster, less costly alternative to incarceration for low-level offenders.

Groenewald doubles down on corporal punishment

Slow pace at which wheels of justice grind is the real issue, says expert
1 month ago

Foreign prisoners deportation

Another proposal in Groenewald’s strategy is to reduce prison overcrowding, which he said is worsened by 26,000 foreigners in prisons, sentenced or awaiting trial, costing R11m a day.

“I want to send them back to their countries of origin. There are legal constraints, we will have to amend the act.”

Minister wants foreign offenders to serve time in countries of origin

SA's correctional services department spends R11m a day on inmates from other countries.
1 month ago

Cellphones and signal jamming

Groenewald also raised concern about inmates using cellphones to continue criminal activity while behind bars. He supports signal jamming technology but warned solutions must be specific.

“So you have signal blockers but it must be a sophisticated blocker so you do not inconvenience surrounding communities, blocking their signals as well, but it costs money”

Tough stance on parole

On parole, Groenewald said his approach is deliberately strict.

“Parole can only be approved by myself. I am strict. If there is an application on my desk and the risk factors of reoffending is moderate to high, I refuse because I have a constitutional obligation to protect the community.”

For more episodes, click here.

Never miss an episode, subscribe for free: SimpleCast | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

The podcast is hosted by Sunday Times deputy editor Mike Siluma and produced by Bulelani Nonyukela.

Politics
Politics
News
Politics
