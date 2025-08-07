Politics

Political parties weigh in on 'racist' remark on 'Open Chats Podcast'

Podcasters face legal action despite apologising for offensive comments

07 August 2025 - 13:23
The 'Open Chats Podcast' crew faces legal action over remarks about the coloured community.
The Open Chats Podcast has come under fire after making derogatory comments about the coloured community.

After receiving backlash, they apologised for their remarks.

Despite that, the Patriotic Alliance (PA), through its lawyers, has served the podcast hosts with a letter demanding a comprehensive, signed public apology and the removal of the podcast episode from all platforms.

The party laid a complaint at the Brooklyn police station in Pretoria on Wednesday and vowed to file cases with the Equality Court and the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

“Such statements are grotesquely insulting, perpetuate apartheid-era stereotypes and have profoundly eroded the dignity of a historically marginalised community,” said PA attorney Eugene Botha.

Calls for cancellation grow after controversial ‘coloured’ comments on ‘Open Chats Podcast’

"We acknowledge the hurt caused by the clip that continues to circulate online and communicate our genuine regret for that."
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

“As young South Africans with a substantial platform and influence, you ought to know better than to reduce an entire demographic to abhorrent caricatures.

“It is appalling that you believed it would be 'funny' and that a cursory, unsigned apology could undo the centuries of trauma rooted in such tropes.

“The PA will not tolerate content creators who weaponise hate for clicks and revenue.”

The DA has also reported the matter to the SAHRC, saying hate speech and racial stereotypes should not be tolerated.

“This is not humour. It is not harmless 'pop culture commentary'. It is an assault on the dignity of a community and an attempt to reduce the lived realities of South Africans into cheap, demeaning stereotypes for the sake of online clicks,” said the DA's Ivan Meyer.

“Such content fans the flames of division and undermines the constitutional values of equality, human dignity and social cohesion.”

Podcasts: Popular and growing apace in SA

Nobody knows how many podcasts there are in South Africa, but there’s a huge array that provide in-depth information on news, wine... you name it
Lifestyle
2 months ago

The DA did not accept the podcast's apology.

“An apology alone does not erase the harm caused nor absolve the perpetrators from accountability,” said Meyer.

The ANC has also condemned the remarks made by the podcasters.

“These statements are not only offensive but run counter to the founding values of our democratic society, values of human dignity, nonracialism and unity, as enshrined in our constitution and the Freedom Charter,” said ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu.

“To generalise and mock an entire community in the manner that was done on this platform is not only deeply hurtful but also a betrayal of the progress South Africans have made, together, in building a nation united in its diversity.

“We are reminded painfully of the crude stereotypes of our apartheid past, where people were reduced to caricatures to justify exclusion and humiliation.”

TimesLIVE

DStv drops 'Open Chats Podcast' after comments about coloured community

The 'Open Chats Podcast' has been dropped by DStv amid a wave of backlash against derogatory remarks made about the coloured community in a recent ...
TshisaLIVE
1 hour ago

ANC members no longer allowed to chant 'Kill the Boer', says Mbalula

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says party members are no longer allowed to chant “Kill the Boer”.
Politics
2 hours ago

Kenny Kunene loses appeal in Julius Malema hate speech case

PA deputy leader Kenny Kunene has lost his appeal to overturn an order that he retract remarks about EFF leader Julius Malema that amount to hate ...
Politics
2 days ago

Coloured: a term to ban or build around?

Public sentiment on extreme ends of the debate is reflected in the views of two prominent figures pushing radically different identity agendas
News
2 weeks ago

Complaint against MacG withdrawn

Somandla Clothing and the Nduduzo Memela Foundation have announced they will withdraw their complaint against MacG.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

The death of the shock jock

Video may have killed the radio star but when it comes to shock jocks, their problematic opinions may be the final nail in the coffin
Opinion & Analysis
5 months ago
