Calls are mounting for the prosecution of suspended Independent Development Trust (IDT) CEO Tebogo Malaka amid bribery allegations.
Daily Maverick released explosive video footage and a report alleging that Malaka and her spokesperson Phasha Makgolane offered a journalist R60,000 in cash to suppress an investigation.
After the revelations, the IDT board of trustees was due to meet to discuss the allegations.
This isn’t the first time Malaka has faced scrutiny. She was recently placed on precautionary suspension after the board received a final forensic report detailing procurement irregularities in an R800m oxygen plant tender.
POLL | Should IDT CEO Tebogo Malaka be prosecuted over 'R60k bribe offer'?
Image: Sourced: IDT Facebook
Calls are mounting for the prosecution of suspended Independent Development Trust (IDT) CEO Tebogo Malaka amid bribery allegations.
Daily Maverick released explosive video footage and a report alleging that Malaka and her spokesperson Phasha Makgolane offered a journalist R60,000 in cash to suppress an investigation.
After the revelations, the IDT board of trustees was due to meet to discuss the allegations.
This isn’t the first time Malaka has faced scrutiny. She was recently placed on precautionary suspension after the board received a final forensic report detailing procurement irregularities in an R800m oxygen plant tender.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
IDT board to meet over CEO Tebogo Malaka's R60k 'offer' to journalist
R400m and counting: public sector bosses cash in as SOEs flounder
IDT CEO Tebogo Malaka placed on suspension over R800m oxygen tender
EDITORIAL | Oxygen tender probe a win for accountability
Forensic report urges action against IDT execs over R800m oxygen tender
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos