POLL | Should IDT CEO Tebogo Malaka be prosecuted over 'R60k bribe offer'?

07 August 2025 - 11:47 By TimesLIVE
Suspended IDT CEO Tebogo Malaka. File photo.
Image: Sourced: IDT Facebook

Calls are mounting for the prosecution of suspended Independent Development Trust (IDT) CEO Tebogo Malaka amid bribery allegations.

Daily Maverick released explosive video footage and a report alleging that Malaka and her spokesperson Phasha Makgolane offered a journalist R60,000 in cash to suppress an investigation.

After the revelations, the IDT board of trustees was due to meet to discuss the allegations.

This isn’t the first time Malaka has faced scrutiny. She was recently placed on precautionary suspension after the board received a final forensic report detailing procurement irregularities in an R800m oxygen plant tender.

