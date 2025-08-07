Courtesy of SABC News
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is on Thursday briefing the media on the outcomes of the latest cabinet meeting.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Ntshavheni briefs media on cabinet meeting
Courtesy of SABC News
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is on Thursday briefing the media on the outcomes of the latest cabinet meeting.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Mbalula blames DA for Trump's tariffs, US threats to sanction ANC leaders
Mbalula says he has more than doubled ANC membership in 8 months
The ANC is busy with a million things, except what matters most
President needs to rein in Ntshavheni
EDITORIAL | Why are we being told about the risk of a coup in SA?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos