WATCH | Ntshavheni briefs media on cabinet meeting

07 August 2025 - 11:12 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is on Thursday briefing the media on the outcomes of the latest cabinet meeting.

