High court orders repatriation of ex-Zambian leader Edgar Lungu's body

08 August 2025 - 16:18 By Thando Hlophe
Mourners stand in front of a banner before the funeral of Zambia's former president Edgar Lungu, who died on June 5 while receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness in a South African hospital, before a church service at the Cathedral of Christ the King, and a private burial, in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, on June 25 2025. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

The Pretoria high court on Friday ordered the repatriation of former Zambian president Edgar Lungu's body for a state funeral, siding with Zambia's government over his family who wanted him buried in South Africa, not in the presence of his successor.

Lungu, Zambia's head of state from 2015 to 2021, died in South Africa on June 5 while receiving medical treatment.

The high court halted plans for Lungu to be buried in Johannesburg on June 25, hours before a private ceremony was due to start.

Zambia's government had approached the court arguing that Lungu should be given a state funeral and buried at a designated site in the Zambian capital Lusaka, like all other presidents since independence from Britain in 1964.

Lungu's family said he did not want incumbent President Hakainde Hichilema, a long-standing political rival and his successor, at his funeral.

WATCH | Court case over burial of ex-Zambian president Edgar Lungu

The dispute over the final resting place of former Zambian president Edgar Lungu is set to reach finality on Friday.
5 hours ago

On Friday, a high court judge in Pretoria said Lungu's body should be handed over to a representative of Zambia's court system for repatriation.

Lungu's sister Bertha Lungu was in tears after the judgment was read out.

Zambia's attorney-general Mulilo Kabesha, also at the court, said the government appreciated the judge's ruling.

Analysts say Lungu's legacy as president was chequered. He was praised for a massive road-building programme but racked up a huge debt pile, which the Southern African country has been battling to restructure.

Reuters

