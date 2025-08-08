Courtesy of SABC News
The dispute over the final resting place of former Zambian president Edgar Lungu is set to reach finality on Friday.
The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria will deliver judgment on the issue between the Zambian government and the Lungu family.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Court case over burial of ex-Zambian president Edgar Lungu
