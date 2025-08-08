Politics

WATCH LIVE | Court case over burial of ex-Zambian president Edgar Lungu

08 August 2025 - 11:06 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

The dispute over the final resting place of former Zambian president Edgar Lungu is set to reach finality on Friday.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria will deliver judgment on the issue between the Zambian government and the Lungu family.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Zambian tug of war over Edgar Lungu's body is revolting

Are there no leaders of substance on this continent any more, who can sit Hakainde Hichilema down and tell him to cool it, asks Mathatha Tsedu.
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Lungu's death 'should not be used in a PR stunt by the Zambian government'

Makebi Zulu, the spokesperson for the family of the late former Zambian president Edgar Lungu, has accused the Zambian government of using Lungu's ...
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Burial of Zambian ex-president Edgar Lungu

The burial of Zambia's former president Edgar Lungu is expected to take place on Wednesday, the same day the attorney-general of Zambia seeks to ...
Politics
1 month ago

WATCH | Court challenge to Zambian ex-president Edgar Lungu’s burial

The attorney-general of Zambia is on Wednesday seeking to halt former president Edgar Lungu’s burial in South Africa through an interim interdict in ...
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mbalula blames DA for Trump's tariffs, US threats to sanction ANC leaders Politics
  2. IDT board to meet over CEO Tebogo Malaka's R60k 'offer' to journalist Politics
  3. Ramaphosa phones Trump as 30% punitive tariffs take effect Politics
  4. PODCAST | ‘All my office furniture was made by prisoners’: Groenewald pushes ... Politics
  5. POLL | Should IDT CEO Tebogo Malaka be prosecuted over 'R60k bribe offer'? Politics

Latest Videos

Former Zambian President Edgar Lungu burial court case
Minister Barbara Creecy briefs on Transport SOEs