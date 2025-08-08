Deputy President Paul Mashatile, in his capacity as chairperson of the interministerial task team on matters raised by traditional leaders, is on Friday delivering remarks during a dialogue between government and the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Mashatile addresses traditional leaders’ dialogue
Courtesy of SABC News
Deputy President Paul Mashatile, in his capacity as chairperson of the interministerial task team on matters raised by traditional leaders, is on Friday delivering remarks during a dialogue between government and the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
LUCKY MATHEBULA | The politician-parent conundrum: there’s more to the Mashatile furore than meets the eye
PAUL MASHATILE | HRDC champions human resource development for a prosperous and inclusive economy
IN PICS | Inside Mashatile’s two palatial homes worth almost R70m
Mampara of the week: Paul Mashatile
Mashatile to visit Mangaung municipality for cleanup campaign
PALI LEHOHLA | The Khoisan will be back at the Union Buildings sooner than you can say ‘ǃke e: ǀxarra ǁke’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos