Politics

WATCH | Ramaphosa launches Rand Water's Zuikerbosch plant

08 August 2025 - 13:49 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Friday launching Rand Water's Zuikerbosch water purification plant near Vereeniging, south of Joburg.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

R400m and counting: public sector bosses cash in as SOEs flounder

MP and DA deputy spokesperson on public service and administration Leah Potgieter has criticised "rampant executive spending" across public entities.
Politics
2 days ago

Large parts of Soshanguve at risk of water outages due to high reservoir consumption

The City of Tshwane has warned there is a risk that a large part of Soshanguve may have no water in the coming days as the Soshanguve L Reservoirs ...
News
4 days ago

Department will work with law enforcement to deal with ‘water mafias’

Deputy water and sanitation minister David Mahlobo urged citizens to report suspicious activities and support public education efforts aimed at ...
News
1 week ago

Landlord frustrated by City of Joburg’s inaction on building sewage issue

A Soweto property owner has lambasted City of Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero's accelerated service delivery programme as a PR stunt that is not aimed ...
News
1 week ago

Incompetence and corruption are crippling SA’s water supply

We need an urgent review of all water entities — appointments and contracts should be based on merit, writes William Gumede.
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mbalula blames DA for Trump's tariffs, US threats to sanction ANC leaders Politics
  2. IDT board to meet over CEO Tebogo Malaka's R60k 'offer' to journalist Politics
  3. Ramaphosa phones Trump as 30% punitive tariffs take effect Politics
  4. PODCAST | ‘All my office furniture was made by prisoners’: Groenewald pushes ... Politics
  5. POLL | Should IDT CEO Tebogo Malaka be prosecuted over 'R60k bribe offer'? Politics

Latest Videos

Wealthy businessman appointed leader in Haiti as gangs threaten to overthrow ...
2025 BMW M135