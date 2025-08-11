Politics

IDT board committed to transparency amid ongoing investigations

11 August 2025 - 20:30
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The board of the Independent Development Trust says once in a position to do so, it will provide the public with a detailed briefing on the actions taken and the findings of its investigations. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

The board of the Independent Development Trust (IDT) says it is committed to transparency and accounting amid ongoing investigations at the state agency responsible for implementing social infrastructure programmes.

The board said it was treating all matters before it with the serious urgency it deserved and had launched a number of concurrent processes to bring stability to the organisation.

Over the past week, the board said it held lengthy meetings to address these matters, including the PwC forensic investigation into the oxygen plant tender, the circulating video containing allegations of bribery by suspended IDT CEO Tebogo Malaka and the organisation's spokesperson, Malaka's suspension and concerns relating to a number of tenders and supply chain processes linked to them.

“While sensitive investigations are under way, the board is taking all necessary steps to safeguard public funds, protect projects that deliver social infrastructure for underserved communities, as well as poverty alleviation projects like the extended public works programme.”   

The board said it was fulfilling its legal mandate by acting on substantial information, following all applicable laws.

“Once in a position to do so, the board will provide the public with a detailed briefing on the actions taken and the findings of its investigation. The board is fully aware that restoring trust in the organisation requires openly sharing the measures implemented to strengthen governance and protect public funds.”

The board said it was committed to doing so at the earliest possible stage without compromising any ongoing criminal investigations.

Malaka and her spokesperson, Phasha Makgolane, are alleged to have offered Daily Maverick journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh R60,000 to drop a story he was working on relating to Malaka's business affairs, including how she was funding the construction of her multimillion-rand home at Waterfall Country Estate in Midrand.

TimesLIVE     

