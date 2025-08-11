He said he cannot be racist, citing his diverse background. He said his grandmother is Irish, his grandfather is Japanese, and his mother is Sotho.
‘I’ve never called anybody the K-word’: McKenzie denies racism claims amid calls for his removal
Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has refuted claims of racism after screenshots of his old X posts, in which he allegedly used derogatory language from the apartheid era against black people, recently resurfaced.
McKenzie last week took legal action against the Open Chats Podcast over perceived offensive remarks against the coloured community.
In the wake of that, McKenzie’s tweets dating back to 2013 in which he allegedly used the K-word to refer to black people, went viral, leading to growing calls from parties including the EFF, DA and African Transformation Movement (ATM) for his removal as minister.
In a Facebook live stream video, McKenzie denied the claims.
“I never thought people would accuse me of racism,” he said.
“In my entire life, I've never called anybody the K-word. We are the victims. This is a political campaign driven by the EFF, together with some influencers on X. Let them show me where I used the K-word referring to someone. They can't.
“There must be a victim. Racism has a victim. Who is the victim, and did I ever use the K-word on? That's the first thing they should prove. Secondly, is there anyone in this world who can say I've been racist towards them? No.”
EDITORIAL | McKenzie’s penchant for making big promises he can’t keep is troubling
He said he cannot be racist, citing his diverse background. He said his grandmother is Irish, his grandfather is Japanese, and his mother is Sotho.
"I’m the son of a black woman, I have children with a black woman, and I fought my whole life for the same treatment between black and coloured people because we fought the same struggle."
McKenzie further posted a series of posts on X explaining that he calls out racism and includes himself when speaking about issues affecting Black people.
"Coloured people don’t enjoy the same privileges as black people in South Africa, although we fought the same struggle. This is and has always been my fight. Coloured people are screaming out for help, but no one is hearing them."
He admitted to posting derogatory tweets a few years back and apologised.
"I did tweet some insensitive, stupid, and hurtful things a decade or two ago; I was a troll and stupid. I cringe when seeing them, and I am truly sorry for that. I shall subject myself to the investigation."
The EFF has called for his removal as minister and demanded a public apology.
“It is important to note the remarks were made years after his release from prison, demonstrating he is not 'rehabilitated' as he claims,” said EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo.
“His words prove his outlook remains rooted in division, hate and disdain for the very people he now claims to serve.”
Thambo stressed the sport, arts, and culture ministry need to promote unity, inclusion and pride.
“It must lead outreach to the very communities McKenzie has called 'k***s'. Leaving him in office sends the message that the government condones such racism, provided it comes from a politically connected individual.”
The ATM has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa requesting an investigation and the removal of McKenzie as minister.
“Resurfaced tweets authored by the minister contain racially derogatory slurs directed at black South Africans, language that is indefensible and deeply corrosive to the principles upon which our democracy is built,” said ATM parliamentary leader Vuyo Zungula.
“This is not a matter of political rivalry or petty offence. It is a matter of ethics, constitutional duty and the moral fabric of the Republic.”
ActionSA has reported the matter to the South African Human Rights Commission =.
“Racism and the dehumanising of any person, regardless of their race, has no place in South Africa,” ActionSA MP Alan Beesley said, adding the party has a complaint against public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson (DA) after referring to ActionSA supporters as "hobos".
PA co-founder Kenny Kunene has come out in support of McKenzie, posting that he is being "unfairly attacked on old tweets of 2011 to divert attention from the insensitive and rude insults" on the podcast against the coloured community.
"I and all members of the Patriotic Alliance know our president is not a racist."
