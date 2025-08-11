Malema wants prostitution legalised

EFF leader Julius Malema has called on the government to decriminalise prostitution.
Speaking to party supporters at a Women's Day rally in Mpumalanga, Malema said sex workers deserved access to protection by law enforcement agencies, including being able to open cases against rapists or other types of abusers without disrespect from police.
“The government must legalise prostitution. Prostitution is the oldest profession in the world. You may be a Christian; whether you like it or not, prostitution is a job and there are people who work in it. Respect those people, they too must have protection and workers' rights,” he said.
There has been an ongoing debate about legalising prostitution to enhance health and safety for sex workers and protect their rights. In 2022, the cabinet approved the publication of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Bill regarding the decriminalisation of sex work for public comment. The passage of the bill has since stalled.
Malema said all women should be protected from being victims of abuse.
“We must ensure we protect our women in every space we occupy. Women get raped in churches, schools, workplaces and social places. They do not rape themselves — they are raped by men. Men have to stand up and by standing up you don’t have to do anything — just stop raping women.”
He called on men to take a stand against gender-based violence, saying: “We don't want men who are cowards, who are scared of people their age and gender and go and exercise their power over powerless women. No man should lay a hand on a woman. We must protect them, respect them and provide for them.”
Image: Freddy Mavunda
