POLL | Should Gayton McKenzie be fired over racism claims?

The sport, arts and culture minister says he never used the K-word and the EFF is framing him

11 August 2025 - 11:27 By TIMESLIVE
Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Political parties have called for the removal of Gayton McKenzie as sport, arts, and culture minister after his old X posts resurfaced, in which he allegedly used the K-word to refer to black people.

The X posts dating back to 2013 went viral, leading to growing calls from the EFF, DA, ActionSA, and the African Transformation Movement (ATM) for his removal as minister.

The EFF argued the ministry need to promote unity, inclusion and pride.

“It must lead outreach to the very communities McKenzie has called 'k***s'. Leaving him in office sends the message that the government condones such racism, provided it comes from a politically connected individual,” EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said.

McKenzie has denied the claims.

“I never thought people would accuse me of racism,” he said.

“In my entire life, I've never called anybody the K-word. We are the victims. This is a political campaign driven by the EFF, together with influencers on X. Let them show me where I used the K-word referring to someone. They can't.”

TimesLIVE

‘I’ve never called anybody the K-word’: McKenzie denies racism claims amid calls for his removal

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has refuted claims of racism after screenshots of his old X posts, in which he allegedly used ...
13 hours ago

