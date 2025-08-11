Politics

WATCH | Media briefing on preparations for national dialogue

11 August 2025 - 10:06 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

A media briefing is being held on Monday on the state of readiness for the National Dialogue.

READ MORE:

Ramaphosa-Mbeki clash rocks national dialogue

National dialogue process off to rocky start as Ramaphosa slashes 'bloated' budget and foundations walk out complaining about 'performance' politics
News
1 day ago

National dialogue must inform policy, not only be a tool for venting: NPC

With ructions among participants only a week before the convention to usher in the planned national dialogue, the advisory panel of experts within ...
Politics
3 days ago

Legacy foundations pull out of national dialogue convention over financing, power grab concerns

The foundations of former president Thabo Mbeki and other statesmen have announced their withdrawal from the August 15 convention of the national ...
Politics
3 days ago

Shaky foundation for national dialogue as Ramaphosa receives threats of withdrawals

Foundations involved in process have raised concerns about management of logistics, with some threatening to withdraw days before it starts
Politics
3 days ago
