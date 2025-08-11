Courtesy of SABC
A media briefing is being held on Monday on the state of readiness for the National Dialogue.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Media briefing on preparations for national dialogue
Courtesy of SABC
A media briefing is being held on Monday on the state of readiness for the National Dialogue.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Ramaphosa-Mbeki clash rocks national dialogue
National dialogue must inform policy, not only be a tool for venting: NPC
Legacy foundations pull out of national dialogue convention over financing, power grab concerns
Shaky foundation for national dialogue as Ramaphosa receives threats of withdrawals
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos