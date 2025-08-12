Politics

Government will submit revised US trade deal offer: Parks Tau

12 August 2025 - 09:17 By Nellie Peyton
Minister of trade, industry and competition Parks Tau says the new offer substantively responds to the issues the US has raised in the 2025 National Trade Estimates Report. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The government will submit a revised trade deal offer to Washington as it tries to lower the 30% tariff imposed on its exports to the US, trade minister Parks Tau said on Tuesday.

“Cabinet has approved that South Africa submits a revised offer as a basis for negotiations with the US,” Tau told a press conference.

“The new offer substantively responds to the issues the US has raised in the 2025 National Trade Estimates Report.”

The government has tried for months to negotiate a trade deal with Washington but failed to reach agreement before President Donald Trump's deadline. Its exports to the US were hit with the highest tariff rate in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Reuters

