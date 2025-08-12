Politics

Buti Manamela announces sweeping reforms for SA's post-school education

Too many locked out of opportunity, skills taught often not what economy needs

12 August 2025 - 14:56 By Gugulethu Mashinini
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Higher education minister Buti Manamela outlines his plan to overhaul South Africa’s post-school education and training sector at a media briefing in Pretoria.
Higher education minister Buti Manamela outlines his plan to overhaul South Africa’s post-school education and training sector at a media briefing in Pretoria.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

Higher education minister Buti Manamela has vowed to “fix that which is broken” in South Africa's post-school education and training (PSET) sector while setting out a long-term vision to integrate and modernise the system.

Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Tuesday, Manamela said his department's consultations over the past 19 days with students, lecturers, principals, vice-chancellors, labour, business and civil society have revealed “frustrations, hope and ideas” for change.

“The truth is that our post-school education and training systems remain fragmented and uneven. Too many young people are locked out of opportunity, too many skills taught are not the skills the economy needs,” he said.

Manamela outlined six core objectives:

  • integrating the PSET system into a single co-ordinated whole;
  • expanding equitable access;
  • improving responsiveness to the economy and society;
  • raising quality;
  • strengthening governance and accountability; and
  • ensuring sustainable funding.

These objectives will be supported by five strategic pillars:

  • economic renewal and jobs;
  • a green just transition;
  • public sector capacity building;
  • research and innovation; and
  • social inclusion, so “no-one is left behind”.

 

WATCH | Minister Buti Manamela on post-school education, training sector

Minister of higher education and training Buti Manamela is briefing the media on Tuesday on the state of the post-school education and training ...
Politics
8 hours ago

In the next three months, the department will move to stabilise the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and “set in motion a sustainable student funding model”.

It will also launch three flagship projects:

  • Skills to Work Transitions for unemployed youth;
  • Career Choices, known as Khetha for school learners; and
  • an adult literacy initiative targeting 4-million South Africans who cannot read or write at a functional level.

Over the next year, pilot projects will include:

  • granting more autonomy to TVET and CET colleges,
  • rolling out new curricula aligned to emerging industries, and
  • establishing a PSET database to improve planning and avoid duplication of training; and 
  • a national senior certificate for adults.

In the longer term, the department aims to:

  • fully implement a sustainable funding model;
  • consolidate Seta and CET reforms;
  • expand digital learning;
  • deepen research capacity; and
  • strengthen partnerships with industry and international stakeholders.

Manamela said the department would convene a higher education national convention next year to build a “broad national compact for skills and knowledge” with students, staff labour, business, civil society and communities.

“We will reimagine and re-engineer our post-school education and training system for a changing world. We'll fix that which is broken, but we'll also strengthen what works ... because our future depends on it.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Caribbean intellectual Prof David Scott brings Small Axe and big questions to South Africa

The Johannesburg Institute for Advanced Study recently hosted one of the Caribbean’s most formidable intellectuals, Prof David Scott, to discuss the ...
News
1 day ago

Ceta boss Malusi Shezi on warpath against auditor-general

Embattled CEO, whose organisation is again under fire for financial governance failures, tries to turn defence into attack
News
2 days ago

Ceta's huge party to launch ... nothing

In June 2022 the Construction Education & Training Authority hosted a lavish launch for a biometric student verification system that didn’t exist.
News
2 days ago

How Nkabane sat on her hands despite Seta red flag

Finance minister warned her three months ago about irregularities at LGSeta, but her first response was this week — hours before her sacking
News
2 weeks ago

Deputy minister of higher education Mimmy Gondwe leads campaign against bogus colleges

Deputy minister of higher education and training Dr Mimmy Gondwe says obtaining qualifications from unregistered institutions of higher learning ...
News
4 months ago

Q&A with Buti Manamela on Nsfas

Payment delays and lack of funding by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme have triggered protests at several campuses. Chris Barron asked ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I’ve never called anybody the K-word’: McKenzie denies racism claims amid ... Politics
  2. SA coalition party says US trade deal may hinge on race policies Politics
  3. SA excluded from new Trump visa curbs on Sadc countries Politics
  4. POLL | Should Gayton McKenzie be fired over racism claims? Politics
  5. Malema wants prostitution legalised Politics

Latest Videos

Russian strikes pound Ukraine, Kyiv targets Moscow • FRANCE 24 English
Armenia and Azerbaijan sign historic US-brokered peace deal | DW News