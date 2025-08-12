Politics

WATCH | Minister Buti Manamela on post-school education, training sector

12 August 2025 - 10:17 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

Minister of higher education and training Buti Manamela is briefing the media on Tuesday on the state of the post-school education and training sector.

TimesLIVE

POLL | Do you believe Ramaphosa made the right call by firing Nkabane and replacing her with Manamela?

Your thoughts on Nkabane's sacking?
Politics
3 weeks ago

Nkabane removed as higher education minister, replaced by Buti Manamela

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Buti Manamela as minister of higher education and training.
Politics
3 weeks ago

‘Nkabane epitomised political arrogance’: Parties welcome former minister’s axing

Political parties have welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to fire higher education and training minister Nobuhle Nkabane.
Politics
3 weeks ago
