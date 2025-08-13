Politics

LISTEN | ANC under pressure in Free State, Mpumalanga — 'only Limpopo, Eastern Cape safe'

13 August 2025 - 14:04
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
ANC flag in Soweto where Panyaza Lesufi and President Cyril Ramaphosa encouraged residents to register to vote, last year. File photo
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The ANC could be in for a major provincial shake-up in 2029. Researchers say the party could lose more provinces in the next general election and only retain Limpopo and the Eastern Cape.

New research from the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (Mistra) suggests its support in Mpumalanga and the Free State is waning.

Susan Booysen, author of the Mistra Coalitions Barometer II, said: “Mpumalanga and the Free State could be on the verge of provincial coalition governments.

“Only Limpopo and the Eastern Cape seem to be secure now. If election trends continue, other provinces could possibly have coalition governments after the next election.”

Listen:

In the 2024 election the ANC held on to Limpopo and the Eastern Cape comfortably, while narrowly maintaining majorities in Mpumalanga and the Free State. It lost its absolute majority in KwaZulu-Natal and the Northern Cape.

Other parties with noticeable showings in Mpumalanga include the MK Party and the EFF, while in the Free State the challengers are the DA, EFF and FF Plus.

