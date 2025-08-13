Politics

POLL | Should the national dialogue's first convention be postponed?

13 August 2025 - 12:00 By TIMESLIVE
Delegates at the first national dialogue meeting at the Union Buildings on July 11 2025 in Pretoria. File photo.
Delegates at the first national dialogue meeting at the Union Buildings on July 11 2025 in Pretoria.
Image: Deaan Vivier

The national dialogue's first convention, set to take place on Friday, faces challenges with several organisations withdrawing.

Legacy foundations including the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, Steve Biko Foundation, Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation and the FW de Klerk Foundation pulled out last week, citing concerns that it is state-led rather than citizen-led. They believe the core principles of the dialogue have been violated and proposed the convention be rescheduled to after October 15 to allow adequate preparation.

Lobby groups AfriForum and the Solidarity Movement accused the ANC of “hijacking” the dialogue.

TimesLIVE Premium reported ANC national executive committee member Malusi Gigaba joined a chorus of leaders calling for a postponement, saying he would be happy if the dialogue is delayed. However, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the dialogue would proceed as planned despite the hiccups.

TimesLIVE

