The national dialogue's first convention, set to take place on Friday, faces challenges with several organisations withdrawing.
Legacy foundations including the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, Steve Biko Foundation, Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation and the FW de Klerk Foundation pulled out last week, citing concerns that it is state-led rather than citizen-led. They believe the core principles of the dialogue have been violated and proposed the convention be rescheduled to after October 15 to allow adequate preparation.
Lobby groups AfriForum and the Solidarity Movement accused the ANC of “hijacking” the dialogue.
TimesLIVE Premium reported ANC national executive committee member Malusi Gigaba joined a chorus of leaders calling for a postponement, saying he would be happy if the dialogue is delayed. However, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the dialogue would proceed as planned despite the hiccups.
POLL | Should the national dialogue's first convention be postponed?
Image: Deaan Vivier
The national dialogue's first convention, set to take place on Friday, faces challenges with several organisations withdrawing.
Legacy foundations including the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, Steve Biko Foundation, Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation and the FW de Klerk Foundation pulled out last week, citing concerns that it is state-led rather than citizen-led. They believe the core principles of the dialogue have been violated and proposed the convention be rescheduled to after October 15 to allow adequate preparation.
Lobby groups AfriForum and the Solidarity Movement accused the ANC of “hijacking” the dialogue.
TimesLIVE Premium reported ANC national executive committee member Malusi Gigaba joined a chorus of leaders calling for a postponement, saying he would be happy if the dialogue is delayed. However, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the dialogue would proceed as planned despite the hiccups.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Convention for national dialogue to go ahead with help of volunteers, donors
How National Treasury cut costs of national dialogue
TOM EATON | The people attempting the much-needed dialogue have completely betrayed our trust
EDITORIAL | Two presidents, a big idea and a power struggle
Ramaphosa-Mbeki clash rocks national dialogue
We should all embrace the national dialogue
Form over substance as national dialogue gets off to shaky start
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos