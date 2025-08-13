Politics

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa gives keynote address at AU water summit

13 August 2025 - 09:18 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

President Cyril Ramaphosa is attending the AU Africa Water Investment Programme Water Summit at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Africa needs smart cities, which require a digital revolution

As the world’s gaze turns to Johannesburg and Tshwane for the G20 Leaders’ Summit this in November, the urgency of translating the Urban 20’s (U20) ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

No time to blow hot and cold over climate change

We have the opportunity to make a lasting difference. We cannot fail to meet this challenge, lest we put future generations at risk, writes Sasha ...
Business Times
2 weeks ago

Incompetence and corruption are crippling SA’s water supply

We need an urgent review of all water entities — appointments and contracts should be based on merit, writes William Gumede.
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA coalition party says US trade deal may hinge on race policies Politics
  2. WATCH | McKenzie says he won't apologise for 'racist' posts even if Ramaphosa ... Politics
  3. Motorists targeted near Cape Town airport — MP demands answers Politics
  4. Buti Manamela announces sweeping reforms for SA's post-school education Politics
  5. POLL | Should Gayton McKenzie be fired over racism claims? Politics

Latest Videos

INSIGHT: Grant Locke, MD: Volvo Car South Africa
Fighting resumes in eastern DR Congo • FRANCE 24 English