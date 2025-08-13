Courtesy of SABC News
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is on Wednesday briefing the media on the state of the national grid.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Ramokgopa on the state of the national grid
Courtesy of SABC News
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is on Wednesday briefing the media on the state of the national grid.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Stick with fossil fuel for baseload
Southern Africa eyes regional Power Pool
Electricity availability '70% by year end'
Delicate balancing act as Eskom board’s tenure nears end
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos