Politics

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla to face the music for role in July 2021 unrest

14 August 2025 - 13:20 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla will face the music for her role in the July civil unrest when her terrorism trial is heard in November.
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla will face the music for her role in the July civil unrest when her terrorism trial is heard in November. 
Image: NPA

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla will face the music for her role in the July civil unrest when her terrorism trial begins in November. 

Zuma-Sambudla, 42, daughter of former president and MK Party leader Jacob Zuma, is facing charges under the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act and incitement to commit violence during the July 2021 riots.

She handed herself over at the Durban Central police station in January, where she was arrested and processed. She was released on warning.

On Thursday Zuma-Sambudla appeared briefly as judge Mluleki Martin Chithi certified the matter trial-ready.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the case was postponed for the trial, which will be held in the Durban high court from November 10 to 21.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Evidence obtained illegally against July looters can be used in trial, magistrate rules

Two 'looters' driving Jeep Rubicon packed with washing machine, kettle braai, deluxe yoga mat and BMX bike were arrested at civilian-manned roadblock
News
2 days ago

MK Party urges patience as Zuma 'narrows down' shortlist of candidates for new secretary-general

he MK Party has called on its supporters to be patient as party leader Jacob Zuma finalises the appointment of a new secretary-general to succeed ...
Politics
1 month ago

KZN on standby for round 2 of civil unrest after Mkhwanazi-Mchunu ‘clash’

A similar wave of digital agitation, this time accompanied by hashtags such as #HandsOffMkhwanazi and #JulyRiots2.0, preceded the July 2021 unrest
News
1 month ago

Hlophe calls Duduzile, Ndhlela 'disruptive, disrespectful' in letter to Zuma

In the letter to Zuma, Hlophe tears into Zuma's daughter Duduzile Sambudla-Zuma and party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela for what he says is unruly ...
Politics
1 month ago

Zuma-Sambudla arrives at court for pretrial conference on unrest charges

MK Party supporters gathered at the Durban high court on Thursday ahead of a pretrial conference on unrest charges faced by Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.
Politics
4 months ago

'I will wear these charges as a badge of honour': Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla speaks out on July 2021 unrest charges

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla said the case against her for her alleged involvement in inciting the July 2021 unrest was an attempt to silence her but she ...
Politics
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. AfriForum, Solidarity withdraw from first national dialogue convention Politics
  2. Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla to face the music for role in July 2021 unrest Politics
  3. WATCH | McKenzie says he won't apologise for 'racist' posts even if Ramaphosa ... Politics
  4. ‘Politically driven’ US government report slams South Africa, Brazil Politics
  5. LISTEN | ANC under pressure in Free State, Mpumalanga — 'only Limpopo, Eastern ... Politics

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | MTN8 semifinals preview: Pirates vs Sundowns
Soweto residents want protection and e-hailing attacks at Maponya Mall stopped