Women bear brunt of SA’s job crisis: Mashatile calls for bold action

14 August 2025 - 14:01
Deputy President Paul Mashatile. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has called for urgent and decisive action to close South Africa’s gender gap, warning that inequality continues to undermine the country’s democratic and economic potential.

Speaking at the opening of the P20 Women’s Parliament in Cape Town under the theme accelerating equality, sustainability and shared growth, Mashatile said while South Africa has made progress in women’s political representation, the battle for full gender parity remains far from over.

“We can no longer allow gender inequality to plague our society and hold back the potential and contributions of half our population. We must work hard to ensure that policies, programmes and initiatives aimed at economic development prioritise gender equality and transformation,” he said.

Mashatile said women still face disproportionate economic barriers. The latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey shows the unemployment rate for women at 35.9%, nearly five percentage points higher than the 31% for men.

Women also remain concentrated in lower-skilled or semi-skilled jobs with men almost twice as likely to hold managerial positions.

“Regardless of our sex and gender orientation, all of us must be motivated to continue the fight for gender equality. We must pursue viable solutions to persistent challenges such as the gender pay gap and underrepresentation of women in leadership roles.”

Mashatile noted that President Cyril Ramaphosa recently said South Africa ranks second among G20 nations for female parliamentary representation, with women making up 42% of MPs. This figure is “a noteworthy accomplishment deserving of recognition”, he said.

However, he warned that political progress has not been mirrored in the private sector or across other spheres of influence.

“Most sectors of our economy remain male-dominated. This indicates that we have not fully realised the ideals of the Freedom Charter, hence we need to act decisively to achieve equitable representation in all areas of our society.”

Mashatile said the fight for gender equality was part of South Africa’s history, referencing the 1954 Women’s Charter and the Freedom Charter of 1955 which demanded an equal society.

“Gender equality lies at the core of our democracy, for true democracy can only flourish when all individuals are treated with dignity and respect and have access to equal opportunities.”

He emphasised that achieving equality requires dismantling patriarchal norms, implementing gender-sensitive policies and ensuring women-owned small, micro and medium businesses gain fair access to capital and procurement opportunities.

He pointed to government initiatives such as setting aside 40% of public procurement for women-owned businesses and the protections enshrined in the constitution.

“We should provide women with the tools, resources, skills and opportunities they require to make their dreams a lived reality. The policies and resources we introduce must improve women’s wellbeing, address gender gaps and foster inclusive growth.”

TimesLIVE

