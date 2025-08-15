Politics

DA pushes for ad hoc committee on police to get down to business

15 August 2025 - 20:29 By TimesLIVE
Ian Cameron, chairperson of parliament's portfolio committee on police, says the DA will demand testimony from every relevant and involved person and documents that evidence every critical weakness in the SAPS
Image: Parliament/Justice and security cluster /X

The DA says it sees parliament's ad hoc committee that will investigate allegations of political meddling and corruption in the police service as a vital and rare opportunity to confront and root out the rot in the top levels of the service.

DA spokesperson on police Ian Cameron said on Friday the committee has considered robust terms of reference to ensure full and proper investigation can take place. He said the committee hopes to adopt the terms of reference by Monday.

The DA had proposed and secured a number of key terms which had been included in the terms of reference, he said.

These included the use of sworn testimony and obtaining documents and evidence from all relevant witnesses, including those implicated in political interference, corruption and organised crime infiltration of the police service.

Other terms of reference are investigating political interference in policing, including the disbandment of the political killings task team (PKTT) and the freezing of key crime intelligence vacancies, investigating allegations involving senior politicians, law enforcement officials, prosecutors and judges and investigating the 121 missing dockets removed from the PKTT and examining the integrity of SAPS crime intelligence operations.

“Once adopted, the ad hoc committee must get down to business” Cameron said.

Cameron said the DA would ensure the committee leaves no stone unturned.

“We will demand testimony from every relevant and involved person and documents that evidence every critical weakness in the SAPS. South Africa cannot tolerate delays when the integrity of its policing and justice systems hangs in the balance.”

TimesLIVE

