Politics

WATCH LIVE | National dialogue day 1

15 August 2025 - 10:17 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The national dialogue starts today with a convention to outline its modalities.

The dialogue aims to assess 30 years of democracy, identify challenges and work towards a prosperous future.

President Cyril Ramaphosa initiated the national dialogue as part of the government of national unity.

Despite challenges, including a R700m price tag and task team divisions, the convention organising committee assured everything was ready.

Ramaphosa will give the opening address at the two-day national convention which ends tomorrow.

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaposa makes his address speech at the National Dialogue at Unisa in Pretoria.
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaposa makes his address speech at the National Dialogue at Unisa in Pretoria.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
First National Dialogue held at UNISA in Pretoria.
First National Dialogue held at UNISA in Pretoria.
Image: Freddy Mavunda
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaposa.
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaposa.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
President Cyril Ramaposa.
President Cyril Ramaposa.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Boichoko Ditlhake from Kagiso Trust and Chairperson of the Convention Organising Committee leads the media briefing on the state of readiness to host the first Convention on National Dialogue of South Africa.
Boichoko Ditlhake from Kagiso Trust and Chairperson of the Convention Organising Committee leads the media briefing on the state of readiness to host the first Convention on National Dialogue of South Africa.
Image: GCIS/ Siyabulela Duda
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaposa.
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaposa.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

Mbeki declines invitation to national dialogue convention, says foundations will hold their own

Former president Thabo Mbeki has declined an invitation to attend the first convention to the national dialogue.
Politics
21 hours ago

AfriForum, Solidarity withdraw from first national dialogue convention

Lobby groups AfriForum and the Solidarity Movement have announced their withdrawal from the first convention of the national dialogue set to take ...
Politics
2 days ago

POLL | Should the national dialogue's first convention be postponed?

The national dialogue's first convention, set to take place on Friday, faces challenges with several organisations withdrawing.
Politics
2 days ago
LIVE: Narendra Modi marks India's 79th Independence Day | REUTERS
South Africa's National Dialogue Day 1