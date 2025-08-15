The national dialogue starts today with a convention to outline its modalities.
The dialogue aims to assess 30 years of democracy, identify challenges and work towards a prosperous future.
President Cyril Ramaphosa initiated the national dialogue as part of the government of national unity.
Despite challenges, including a R700m price tag and task team divisions, the convention organising committee assured everything was ready.
Ramaphosa will give the opening address at the two-day national convention which ends tomorrow.
WATCH LIVE | National dialogue day 1
Courtesy of SABC News
