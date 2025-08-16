Politics

WATCH | National dialogue day 2

16 August 2025 - 09:27 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The national dialogue continues on Saturday with a convention to outline its modalities.

The dialogue aims to assess 30 years of democracy, identify challenges and work towards a prosperous future.

President Cyril Ramaphosa initiated the national dialogue as part of the government of national unity.

Despite challenges, including a R700m price tag and task team divisions, the convention organising committee assured everything was ready.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | National dialogue day 1

The national dialogue started today with a convention to outline its modalities.
Politics
1 day ago

Mbeki declines invitation to national dialogue convention, says foundations will hold their own

Former president Thabo Mbeki has declined an invitation to attend the first convention to the national dialogue.
Politics
2 days ago

We are here to start the dialogue, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphasised his standing amid the wrangling over the national dialogue.
Politics
1 day ago
