The national dialogue continues on Saturday with a convention to outline its modalities.
The dialogue aims to assess 30 years of democracy, identify challenges and work towards a prosperous future.
President Cyril Ramaphosa initiated the national dialogue as part of the government of national unity.
Despite challenges, including a R700m price tag and task team divisions, the convention organising committee assured everything was ready.
WATCH | National dialogue day 2
