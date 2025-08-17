Politics

WATCH | News anchor apologises for 'disrespectful' barb about ANC spokesperson

17 August 2025 - 12:14
eNCA anchor, Andrew Barnes.
Image: X/Screenshot

eNCA anchor Andrew Barnes has apologised for the “disrespectful” comments he made about ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri during a live broadcast on the national dialogue on Saturday.

The station had crossed back to Barnes in the studio after a live crossing to the venue in Pretoria.

Barnes said he hoped Bhengu-Motsiri was no longer hungry and that she had helped herself to sandwiches offered at the venue more than once.

Bhengu-Motsiri took to X and said Barnes lacked class.

“Self-entitled condescension at its pitiful level. Embarrassed at such lack of class. The ANC communications [team] has a great rapport with eNCA colleagues. The sandwich marshall [Barnes] cannot fathom,” she wrote, adding a rolling on the floor laughing emoji.

In his apology, Barnes said: “[...] At the time, I thought I was being cheeky and clever, but I have since been made to realise how deep those comments cut. The comments touched on [the] very issues we are talking about at the national convention — issues of race, identity, the lack of mutual respect, but they also cut very personally. 

“I never go out to intentionally hurt anyone's feelings. I am very sorry, knowing that tonight I have done so. This is a personal apology; more would follow from eNCA and myself over the course of the weekend,” he said. 

This is not the first time Barnes has made such comments. In 2016, he was taken off air after his mockery of then basic education minister Angie Motshekga’s pronunciation of certain words on air.

SowetanLIVE 

READ MORE:

We are here to start the dialogue, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphasised his standing amid the wrangling over the national dialogue.
2 days ago

Mbeki declines invitation to national dialogue convention, says foundations will hold their own

Former president Thabo Mbeki has declined an invitation to attend the first convention to the national dialogue.
3 days ago

AfriForum, Solidarity withdraw from first national dialogue convention

Lobby groups AfriForum and the Solidarity Movement have announced their withdrawal from the first convention of the national dialogue set to take ...
5 days ago
