‘Friendly, helpful, quick’: Helen Zille lauds Cape Town airport taxi service

DA federal council chair Helen Zille has praised the taxi service at Cape Town International Airport, describing staff as “friendly, helpful and quick”.
Zille took to X to share her experience using airport taxis for the first time.
“I had a new experience yesterday that I think is worth sharing,” she said. “We landed back in Cape Town after some time abroad. With our children out of town, we decided to take a taxi home. We went to the authorised airport taxi desk and found friendly, helpful and quick service.
“They immediately accompanied us, helping with our luggage, to a nearby waiting car, and off we went, with no hassle and a professional, friendly driver. I'll be using them more often. A good, affordable alternative to more expensive options.”
There have been numerous reports of violent crimes in the taxi industry, with some operators allegedly intimidating e-hailing drivers. Last week, an e-hailing driver was killed at Maponya Mall in Gauteng after two e-hailing vehicles were set on fire.
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Airport taxis and regular taxis are different in terms of service, pricing and availability. Airport taxis tend to be more expensive and are ideal for passengers with a lot of luggage.
Social media users have raised concerns about crimes in airports, with some people attacked and kidnapped and their luggage stolen. They said there's a need for a verified transport system in airports.
Zille said this could be a solution to address crime in airports.
“South Africans tend to come up with positive, innovative solutions to the problems criminals create,” she said, urging people to ensure the transport they use is authorised by the airport taxi desk.
Zille received a backlash for “applauding a fish for swimming”, with some social media users arguing it should be the norm for anyone to experience good taxi service at airports and not be praised for doing what is expected.
“Of course it should be,” Zille said. “But in South Africa, with so many institutions destroyed by criminals, we celebrate every step towards normality again. Like a person badly injured in an accident celebrates every step towards recovery.”
She said there is no need to implement stricter laws to curb crime at airports.
“There is no point in stricter laws or harsher punishment if policing does not work well enough to secure convictions based on evidence. That is the weakest link.”
